San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
Noozhawk

925 Nysted Dr, Solvang, CA 93463

Wide and meandering streets lead you through the hills above Solvang to this bright and cheerful, custom-built home located in Sunrise Village. Designed by reputable architect, Evans Jones, this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is warm, welcoming, and conveniently located near schools, shopping, and parks. The home sits on a generous ½ acre lot with stunning views overlooking the Santa Ynez Valley. Built in 1984, the 1,900+/- square foot house features an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living rooms all communicating easily. The living room features a fireplace, and the large kitchen has an eat-in breakfast room area with beautiful sunlit windows. The primary bedroom opens to a backyard deck and one of the two guest bedrooms opens on to a sunroom with views and privacy and access to the grass yard. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with low-maintenance turf and lush flower beds surrounding the various pergola covered patio areas. There is an attached oversized 2 car garage as well as a two-car carport. ADU potential.
SOLVANG, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
California State
California Entertainment
San Luis Obispo, CA
slohsexpressions.com

Homecoming DANCE 2022 is Going to be a Blast. Go!

Last year’s Homecoming had a dancing robot! Photo courtesy of junior Abi Russel. The first dance of the year is just a week away and it’s going to be a blast. Students at San Luis Obispo High School shared their feelings, anticipations, and tips for having a successful Homecoming experience with Expressions.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend

BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash is back this year. It started on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campgrounds right off the 101 Freeway in Buellton. See some of the finest vintage trailers and motor homes from the 20th century. It's like stepping back in The post Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
biteofthebest.com

Lunch at Eureka!, San Luis Obispo, CA

Wanting one-on-one time with my grandnephew, I asked where he’d like to dine together. He picked Eureka! downtown, where he met me between his work shifts. It’s an all-American place with a burger focus, using locally sourced produce and a rotating craft beer and beverage program. Service is friendly. All their burgers are Santa Carota Angus beef raised almost exclusively on a diet of carrots and served atop a buttery brioche bun.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles man celebrates 100th birthday next week

– At local senior living community Creston Village, a special resident is celebrating a milestone birthday. Millard Spoon is turning 100 years old on Sept. 30. Millard was born in 1922 in Waurika, Oklahoma. In the 9th grade, he met a beautiful young girl named Allene Tallant. After high school graduation, three years of courtship led to marriage on Aug. 10, 1942. Millard and Allene were married for 57 years.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
The Paso Robles Press

Senor Sanchos Sells to New Owner

PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22. Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its...
PASO ROBLES, CA
mustangnews.net

Forensic specialist contradicts previous witness testimony: ‘I don’t see any data that confirms the presence of human remains’

Editor’s note: The People v. Flores murder trial is covered each day by Mustang News. Follow @CPMustangNews on Twitter and Instagram for more updates. Read previous articles about the trial here. Wednesday’s proceedings began with the defense’s first witness: David Carter, a forensic specialist whose PhD dissertation focused on...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
New Times

Man pepper sprays peaceful protesters in Templeton

Getting blasted with liquid pepper wasn't how 71-year-old Dan Cook planned to start his morning on Sept. 20. But that's exactly what happened to him and other protesters in Templeton in an incident that law enforcement and an ambulance responded to. Cook and several other members of the Atascadero Democratic...
TEMPLETON, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC and Lompoc Settle Clean Water Act Lawsuit

The Environmental Defense Center (“EDC”) reached a final settlement with the City of Lompoc over ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act caused by the City’s operation of its municipal wastewater treatment facility. Evidenced by the City’s own reports, EDC discovered that the City has been discharging water contaminated with toxic pollutants for over twenty years into the San Miguelito Creek and the Santa Ynez River. These discharges threaten public recreation opportunities and impact downstream water quality and the health of the Santa Ynez River ecosystem, which is important to snowy plovers and other shorebirds, along with endangered steelhead that travel through the River estuary to the ocean and back upstream to spawning grounds as part of their lifecycle.

