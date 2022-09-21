Read full article on original website
5 members of SLO County family honored in Harvest Festival parade in 1970s. Who were they?
One family member was the namesake of an elementary school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
Paso Robles, Morro Bay named to ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ list
– Paso Robles and Morro Bay both recently made Strategistico’s roundup list of the “Eight Most Charming Small Towns in California for 2022.”. The list compiles towns that are, “not just charming in their beautiful aesthetics, but also offer a well-rounded way of life that both travelers and people looking to relocate can enjoy all year round.”
925 Nysted Dr, Solvang, CA 93463
Wide and meandering streets lead you through the hills above Solvang to this bright and cheerful, custom-built home located in Sunrise Village. Designed by reputable architect, Evans Jones, this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is warm, welcoming, and conveniently located near schools, shopping, and parks. The home sits on a generous ½ acre lot with stunning views overlooking the Santa Ynez Valley. Built in 1984, the 1,900+/- square foot house features an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living rooms all communicating easily. The living room features a fireplace, and the large kitchen has an eat-in breakfast room area with beautiful sunlit windows. The primary bedroom opens to a backyard deck and one of the two guest bedrooms opens on to a sunroom with views and privacy and access to the grass yard. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with low-maintenance turf and lush flower beds surrounding the various pergola covered patio areas. There is an attached oversized 2 car garage as well as a two-car carport. ADU potential.
slohsexpressions.com
Homecoming DANCE 2022 is Going to be a Blast. Go!
Last year’s Homecoming had a dancing robot! Photo courtesy of junior Abi Russel. The first dance of the year is just a week away and it’s going to be a blast. Students at San Luis Obispo High School shared their feelings, anticipations, and tips for having a successful Homecoming experience with Expressions.
Bed for Kids event Saturday in Santa Maria at Red Oaks Baptist Church
Volunteers of all ages are set to build beds for kids that don't have one at Red Oaks Baptist Church on Saturday. The post Bed for Kids event Saturday in Santa Maria at Red Oaks Baptist Church appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival postponed to March 2023
This Saturday, large crowds, art exhibits and a long list of musicians were set to fill up Ryon Memorial Park for the inaugural Lompoc Music Festival.
Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend
BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash is back this year. It started on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campgrounds right off the 101 Freeway in Buellton. See some of the finest vintage trailers and motor homes from the 20th century. It's like stepping back in The post Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lunch at Eureka!, San Luis Obispo, CA
Wanting one-on-one time with my grandnephew, I asked where he’d like to dine together. He picked Eureka! downtown, where he met me between his work shifts. It’s an all-American place with a burger focus, using locally sourced produce and a rotating craft beer and beverage program. Service is friendly. All their burgers are Santa Carota Angus beef raised almost exclusively on a diet of carrots and served atop a buttery brioche bun.
Paso Robles man celebrates 100th birthday next week
– At local senior living community Creston Village, a special resident is celebrating a milestone birthday. Millard Spoon is turning 100 years old on Sept. 30. Millard was born in 1922 in Waurika, Oklahoma. In the 9th grade, he met a beautiful young girl named Allene Tallant. After high school graduation, three years of courtship led to marriage on Aug. 10, 1942. Millard and Allene were married for 57 years.
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Senor Sanchos Sells to New Owner
PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22. Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its...
Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Elks Lodge hosts SLO holiday boutique
The Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo is hosting a holiday boutique this weekend. The boutique is hosted by California Poppy Decorative Artists.
Central Coast Brewing moving to The Hub in the coming months
Monterey Street has been home to Central Coast Brewing since 1998, but the building housing the operation was recently sold, displacing the brewery.
Forensic specialist contradicts previous witness testimony: ‘I don’t see any data that confirms the presence of human remains’
Editor’s note: The People v. Flores murder trial is covered each day by Mustang News. Follow @CPMustangNews on Twitter and Instagram for more updates. Read previous articles about the trial here. Wednesday’s proceedings began with the defense’s first witness: David Carter, a forensic specialist whose PhD dissertation focused on...
Man pepper sprays peaceful protesters in Templeton
Getting blasted with liquid pepper wasn't how 71-year-old Dan Cook planned to start his morning on Sept. 20. But that's exactly what happened to him and other protesters in Templeton in an incident that law enforcement and an ambulance responded to. Cook and several other members of the Atascadero Democratic...
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Vandenberg to launch Delta IV Heavy rocket for the last time. Here’s when and how to watch
The historic launch is scheduled for this weekend.
EDC and Lompoc Settle Clean Water Act Lawsuit
The Environmental Defense Center (“EDC”) reached a final settlement with the City of Lompoc over ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act caused by the City’s operation of its municipal wastewater treatment facility. Evidenced by the City’s own reports, EDC discovered that the City has been discharging water contaminated with toxic pollutants for over twenty years into the San Miguelito Creek and the Santa Ynez River. These discharges threaten public recreation opportunities and impact downstream water quality and the health of the Santa Ynez River ecosystem, which is important to snowy plovers and other shorebirds, along with endangered steelhead that travel through the River estuary to the ocean and back upstream to spawning grounds as part of their lifecycle.
