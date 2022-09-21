Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings College making changes to homecoming court
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Homecoming festivities are often deeply rooted in tradition but at Hastings College, they’re hoping to establish a new one. For the past couple of years, the HC Student Association has been making changes to the rules of the homecoming court in the hopes of making it more open and inclusive.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Northwest football loses close game to Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football hit the road Friday to take on Scottsbluff. It was a a close matchup, but the Vikings lose a close one, 28-21. See embedded video for highlights.
KETV.com
Fire at Burke High School football field causes thousands of dollars in damages
OMAHA, Neb. — A fire Thursday at Omaha Burke High School's football field caused nearly $11,000 in damage, according to a police report. Around 2:40 a.m., an unknown white male attempted to enter the school, located near N. 120th and Burke streets, before heading to the field, the police report said. Then the male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, lit a football tackling dummy on fire at the northwest corner of the field, according to the report.
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight
After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed
Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
WOWT
Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Police investigating overnight shooting in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in which multiple people were injured. Officers responded to the area of 23rd and Judson Street just before 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired into a crowd at the conclusion of a large gathering. Upon arrival, officers found two males in their 20s with non-life-threatening injuries.
klin.com
Motorcycle Accident Claims The Life of a 45-year old Lincoln Man
Lincoln Police report a 45-year old Lincoln man died following a car vs motorcycle accident shortly before 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon at West O and 19th Street. Police are asking the publics help with any information, including video evidence, to contact LPD. The LPD News Release is available here C2-085746.
1011now.com
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
kfornow.com
HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Haiby To Miss Upcoming Basketball Season Due To Injury
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 23)–Nebraska guard Sam Haiby will miss the 2022-23 women’s basketball season with a leg injury, Head Coach Amy Williams announced on Friday, Sept. 23. A two-time All-Big Ten selection on and off the court, Haiby is the only Husker women’s basketball player in history...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
kios.org
Huskers' Defensive Coordinator Out, Following Frost Firing
A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in a lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator.
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
1011now.com
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle vs car crash at Northwest 19th St and West “O” St Saturday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department is still investigating. Lincoln Police said the collision occurred at around 2:26 p.m. Witnesses report that the motorcyclist was driving...
kfornow.com
Inmates Missing From Community Correctional Facility
(KFOR NEWS September 23, 2022) Two inmates are missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). 23 year old, Clifford Brown and 44 year old, Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening, removing their electronic monitors less than a block away. Brown started his sentence on February 1,...
kfornow.com
Huskers Top No. 7 Ohio State in Five-Set Thriller
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – NU Athletic Communications) – The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13) win over No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday night in front of 8,342 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers moved...
