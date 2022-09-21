Read full article on original website
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
msn.com
At-home COVID test performance worsened after omicron emerged; Lancet commission slams global pandemic response
The performance of certain COVID-19 home-testing kits seems to have deteriorated after the omicron variant emerged, according to a new study published Thursday by the British Medical Journal. The study focused on three widely used rapid antigen tests and found that just one met the World Health Organization’s standard of...
Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
Phys.org
Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades
An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
MedicalXpress
Why are we seeing so many public health challenges? And what can we do about it?
It seems like a particularly troubling time for public health, both in the U.S. and internationally. The first U.S. case of polio in 10 years was diagnosed in New York. There have been a number of unexplained cases of hepatitis in children. Tuberculosis cases are on the rise. And there's been an uptick in cases of scarlet fever in the United Kingdom. What's going on? And what can we do about it?
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
Caris Life Sciences Integrates with Flatiron Health for Molecular Testing
– Caris Life Sciences, the leading molecular science and technology company, announced their partnership with Flatiron Health to fully integrate Caris’ molecular testing portfolio with Flatiron’s OncoEMR®, a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) tool. – This partnership streamlines clinical workflows for physicians, delivering critical results directly at...
americanmilitarynews.com
US Gov’t panel wants ‘mental health screenings’ for all adults in America
A U.S. public health task force is now recommending that everyone over the age of 18 should undergo mental health screenings for depression and those between 19 and 64-years-old should be screened for anxiety disorders, even if they’re showing no symptoms of these mental health disorders. On Monday, the...
Phys.org
A quadruple increase in carbon dioxide over East Asia causes changes in both fast and slow cloud responses
Extreme climate warming has been shown to change how cloud cover behaves throughout East Asia (EA). Recent research suggests that in a warmer climate with greater amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere, slow cloud responses to meteorological mechanisms can cause a cooling effect over certain regions of EA. However, in some areas within Asia, fast cloud responses may have the opposite effect. This new dynamic is concerning to climatologists who are working to better understand how CO2 and clouds interact.
scitechdaily.com
Lacking Diversity and Equality: Just a Handful of Universities Control Flow of Ideas, People in Academia
According to new research from the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU Boulder), just five U.S. universities have trained 1-in-8 tenure-track faculty members serving at the nation’s institutions of higher learning. The study takes the most comprehensive look thus far at the structure of the American professoriate. In fact,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Costa Rica: North Zone reports 300-plus malaria cases, PAHO provides microbiologist
In a follow-up on the malaria situation in Costa Rica, data from the epidemiology area of the regional director of the CCSS shows 318 malaria cases in the North Zone. Los Chiles is the canton with the most cases, there is a record of 286 positive people plus 15 more people who were detected by the system but reside on the Nicaraguan side.
technologynetworks.com
The Harley Street Medical Area (HSMA) Healthcare Conference Unites World-Leading Institutions To Discuss the Future of Life Science Innovation in London
Harley Street Medical Area Healthcare Conference taking place on Wednesday 19th October 2022 is bringing together an impressive panel of speakers from some of London’s world-leading institutions to discuss global trends in the life sciences sector, and how the city is driving and responding to those trends. This one-day...
Scientist
“Extreme Inequality” Entrenched in Academic Hiring: Study
Eight out of every ten American tenure-track faculty received their PhDs from just 20 percent of the nation’s universities, according to a study published in Nature earlier this week (September 21). Of those same faculty members, over 14 percent received their degrees at just five institutions: The University of California, Berkeley; Harvard University; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Stanford University. The striking findings illuminate the “extreme inequality” in academic hiring, The Chronicle of Higher Education reports.
Phys.org
Scientists find evidence for food insecurity driving international conflict 2,000 years ago
Ancient Palmyra has gripped public imagination since its picturesque ruins were "rediscovered" in the seventeenth century by western travelers. The most legendary story of ancient Palmyra is that of Queen Zenobia, who was ruling over a thriving city in the Syrian Desert and dared to challenge the Roman Empire, but ultimately was defeated.
No, AI probably won’t revolutionize drug development
Drug development is expensive, time consuming, and risky. A typical new drug costs billions of dollars to develop and requires more than ten years of work — yet only about 0.02% of the drugs in development ever making it to market. Some claim that AI, or artificial intelligence, will...
Nature.com
Addressing gender imbalances in health: unique challenges for African female cardiologists
Women who are health providers face unique challenges when building their careers. Despite this, African female cardiologists should have a role in building equitable health systems and minimizing gender disparities in health care by mentoring girls and young women who aspire to a career in medicine and science. I was...
KevinMD.com
We need a mental health infrastructure bill [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “As we slowly emerge from the physical withdrawal required during the pandemic, the emotional toll of this past year will become increasingly apparent. Complicated problems demand organized, financially-supported solutions. We need a mental health infrastructure bill now, and we need to start rebuilding.”
MedicalXpress
Disruption to Australian ecstasy market following COVID-19 restrictions, report finds
The Drug Trends program at the National Drug and Alcohol Research Center (NDARC), UNSW Sydney, has found evidence of ongoing disruption to Australian ecstasy markets since COVID-19 and associated restrictions. Key findings from the 2022 Ecstasy and Related Drugs Reporting System (EDRS) interviews with people who regularly use ecstasy and...
Healthcare IT News
Physician EHR satisfaction varies by specialty, says KLAS report
Doctors with high electronic health record satisfaction are nearly five times more likely to report they'll stay at their organization, according to KLAS researchers. The group with the highest EHR satisfaction score is hospital medicine and also of note, anesthesiology's enthusiasm has declined. WHY IT MATTERS. The Exploring EHR Satisfaction...
