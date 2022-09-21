It seems like a particularly troubling time for public health, both in the U.S. and internationally. The first U.S. case of polio in 10 years was diagnosed in New York. There have been a number of unexplained cases of hepatitis in children. Tuberculosis cases are on the rise. And there's been an uptick in cases of scarlet fever in the United Kingdom. What's going on? And what can we do about it?

