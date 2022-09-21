ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Independent

Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
Phys.org

Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades

An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
MedicalXpress

Why are we seeing so many public health challenges? And what can we do about it?

It seems like a particularly troubling time for public health, both in the U.S. and internationally. The first U.S. case of polio in 10 years was diagnosed in New York. There have been a number of unexplained cases of hepatitis in children. Tuberculosis cases are on the rise. And there's been an uptick in cases of scarlet fever in the United Kingdom. What's going on? And what can we do about it?
TechCrunch

The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort

IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
HIT Consultant

Caris Life Sciences Integrates with Flatiron Health for Molecular Testing

– Caris Life Sciences, the leading molecular science and technology company, announced their partnership with Flatiron Health to fully integrate Caris’ molecular testing portfolio with Flatiron’s OncoEMR®, a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) tool. – This partnership streamlines clinical workflows for physicians, delivering critical results directly at...
Phys.org

A quadruple increase in carbon dioxide over East Asia causes changes in both fast and slow cloud responses

Extreme climate warming has been shown to change how cloud cover behaves throughout East Asia (EA). Recent research suggests that in a warmer climate with greater amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere, slow cloud responses to meteorological mechanisms can cause a cooling effect over certain regions of EA. However, in some areas within Asia, fast cloud responses may have the opposite effect. This new dynamic is concerning to climatologists who are working to better understand how CO2 and clouds interact.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Costa Rica: North Zone reports 300-plus malaria cases, PAHO provides microbiologist

In a follow-up on the malaria situation in Costa Rica, data from the epidemiology area of ​​the regional director of the CCSS shows 318 malaria cases in the North Zone. Los Chiles is the canton with the most cases, there is a record of 286 positive people plus 15 more people who were detected by the system but reside on the Nicaraguan side.
technologynetworks.com

The Harley Street Medical Area (HSMA) Healthcare Conference Unites World-Leading Institutions To Discuss the Future of Life Science Innovation in London

Harley Street Medical Area Healthcare Conference taking place on Wednesday 19th October 2022 is bringing together an impressive panel of speakers from some of London’s world-leading institutions to discuss global trends in the life sciences sector, and how the city is driving and responding to those trends. This one-day...
Scientist

“Extreme Inequality” Entrenched in Academic Hiring: Study

Eight out of every ten American tenure-track faculty received their PhDs from just 20 percent of the nation’s universities, according to a study published in Nature earlier this week (September 21). Of those same faculty members, over 14 percent received their degrees at just five institutions: The University of California, Berkeley; Harvard University; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Stanford University. The striking findings illuminate the “extreme inequality” in academic hiring, The Chronicle of Higher Education reports.
Salon

No, AI probably won’t revolutionize drug development

Drug development is expensive, time consuming, and risky. A typical new drug costs billions of dollars to develop and requires more than ten years of work — yet only about 0.02% of the drugs in development ever making it to market. Some claim that AI, or artificial intelligence, will...
KevinMD.com

We need a mental health infrastructure bill [PODCAST]

Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “As we slowly emerge from the physical withdrawal required during the pandemic, the emotional toll of this past year will become increasingly apparent. Complicated problems demand organized, financially-supported solutions. We need a mental health infrastructure bill now, and we need to start rebuilding.”
Healthcare IT News

Physician EHR satisfaction varies by specialty, says KLAS report

Doctors with high electronic health record satisfaction are nearly five times more likely to report they'll stay at their organization, according to KLAS researchers. The group with the highest EHR satisfaction score is hospital medicine and also of note, anesthesiology's enthusiasm has declined. WHY IT MATTERS. The Exploring EHR Satisfaction...
