Read full article on original website
Related
Why Apple's next iPad Pro could look absolutely stunning
We're huge fans of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, with its mini-LED display offering brighter colours and bolder contrast than the standard LCD version. But if new reports are to be believed, an even more immersive iPad screen could be on the way. New rumours suggest Apple is working on...
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Digital Trends
The best MacBook Pro bags
MacBooks are expensive investments, so naturally, you should get a bag to safely carry yours around. Whether you are commuting for work or you're a student, you will want a bag that is sturdy, water-resistant, and roomy enough to fit the MacBook and its accessories. Here are some of the best MacBook Pro bags you can buy to keep your computer safe from the elements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
reviewed.com
Dell’s Inspiron 27 desktop is a stylish, all-in-one fit for any living room
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s Inspiron 27 All-in-One is an excellent choice if you want a simple, attractive, versatile desktop for basic tasks. About the Dell Inspiron 27 7710. Here are the specs of...
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN
It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
pocketnow.com
Save more than $500 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is undoubtedly one of Microsoft’s coolest and most exciting products on the market. It was announced back on September 22, 2021, and it arrived with a game-changing design that combined elements of the Surface Book and Surface Studio to create a new product that aims to be the perfect tool for whatever you have in mind. It arrived with a $1,600 price tag, but the latest deals will let you get one for less.
TechRadar
I bought a refurbished iPad Pro – and likely won't buy a new gadget again
I've made sure to champion second-hand products in my time at TechRadar; buying pre-loved gadgets is a great way to save money and the environment in one go. But since all the gadgets I use are review loans, I haven't actually had to buy any tech for going on four years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cult of Mac
What we’re expecting from 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max
There’s overwhelming evidence that Apple is about to reveal the M2 Pro and M2 Max, a fresh generation of high-performance processors for notebooks. These are expected to go into the next generation of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Here’s what to expect in new macOS laptops before the...
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13
Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off. While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
Apple Watch Ultra
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright,...
8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP
IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
Cult of Mac
9 things you probably didn’t know about Apple Watch Ultra
The big and rugged Apple Watch Ultra is a very different beast than the “normal” Apple smartwatches that came before it. With so many new features, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. But over the past couple of weeks, I have discovered nine...
Cult of Mac
AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version
AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad
The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 2022 release is up to 30% faster than the previous generation
Make the most of your mobile entertainment with the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2022 release). This tablet has an 8” HD display with a screen made of strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Additionally, it also includes enhanced hexa-core processors for more responsive performance. The tablet comes with a 13-hour battery life and 32 GB or 64 GB storage—you can add up to 1 TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. Apart from a thin and lightweight design, it also includes a USB-C port for easy charging. With split-screen features and Alexa compatibility, the tablet makes browsing easy and convenient for daily use. Also, Amazon Kids will make this tablet an ideal option for parents because of features such as limiting screen time, setting educational goals, and managing content. Overall, it’s a great tablet from the series for the entire family.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Phone Arena
First iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test foretells expensive repairs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The cheaper 2022 iPhones scored excellent repairability rating for the first time since Apple invented the notch-y models because it redesigned the inside of the iPhone 14 and made the glass backplate easily removable, netting a replacement price of $169 instead of the $449 that an iPhone 13 rear damage requires at the moment.
Comments / 0