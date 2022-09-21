ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

KHOU

Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation

Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
LIVE OAK, TX

