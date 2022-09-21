ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 10

Jasan
3d ago

This is so unacceptable on so many levels it's disgusting!We have become a lawless society. It's not just in San Diego but it's happening to LA and SF that were once wonderful cities. I feel sorry for the businesses that have to put up with this and what tourist would want to come back to our "tent cities"? Keep voting for these stupid leaders who allows this to happen and the problem will just keep getting worse. This is infuriating. 😡

5
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
lamesacourier.com

Supervisor Anderson requests MOU to address homelessness along San Diego River

In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, recently questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee. The goal of this MOU would be to address homelessness along the San Diego River.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanelijolife.com

The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills

The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
SAN MARCOS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

JESSYKA HEREDIA, CANDIDATE FOR LEMON GROVE CITY COUNCIL: THE TOWN WE WANT IT TO BE

September 20, 2022 (Lemon Grove) — “The squeakier wheel gets the oil, right? If you come out and say ‘Hey, this is what we need,’ and you’re persistent, things start to change, remarked ” Jessica “Jessyka” Heredia about virtual access to city meetings. She personally live-streams Lemon Grove City Council meetings on Facebook, while calling for an investment in an official video record.
LEMON GROVE, CA
kusi.com

Adams Avenue Street Fair returns this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 40th annual Adams Avenue Street Fair will be in Normal Heights Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Adams Ave. event is the largest FREE two-day music festival in Southern California. The headliners this weekend include the Beat Farmers, Roots-Rockers, the Delta Bombers, and Starcrawler.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!

The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 25. The city celebrates this foodie-favorite week by promoting culinary tours throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. Over 100 restaurants offer prix-fixe menus while participating in the festivities. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree

Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

