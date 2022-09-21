Read full article on original website
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Lanternflies Destroying Grape Crop Causing Wine Prices To Rise
There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates.
Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
See it for Yourself: Most Expensive, Picturesque Home in Alabama
One of Alabama’s most expensive homes has been on the market for over 100 days. Also, it had a price decrease as well. This massive Italian Villa sits on one of Alabama’s prettiest lakes, Lake Martin which crosses three different counties of Coosa, Elmore, and Tallapoosa. This estate...
Alabamians Watch Closely as Florida Prepares for Possible Hurricane
As we head into the weekend, we are closely monitoring the developments of the Tropical Depression Nine. Click here for the Friday Night Football and Alabama College Game Day forecasts. Currently, a system that we have been monitoring has developed in a tropical depression in the Caribbean and is moving...
Alabama: 12 Items You Should Only Buy At Dollar General Stores
We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
Alabama Parents Watch Out: Deadly Candy-Like Drugs Making Rounds
As a parent myself it's hard to imagine my kids being hurt or even killed due to them ingesting drugs that they thought were candy. Sadly, that could potentially be the reality for some parents in Alabama with this new wave of deadly drugs. Earlier this year, police in Alabama...
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa POW Reportedly Free After Over 100 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke, the Tuscaloosa man who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine in June, is free and soon to return to the United States after being held captive for 104 days. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Drueke and fellow Alabama resident and Andy Huynh went missing on June 9 following a battle near the town of Izbytske in Ukraine.
Ian Focused on Florida, Concerns of Rough Surf Along Gulf Coast
As promised we are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian which is currently in the Caribbean Sea and tracking towards the Cayman Islands and Western Cuba for arrival on Monday into Tuesday. Forecaster Update Notes at 11:30 am:. The weather briefing has an updated graphic from the National Weather Service for the...
Morning Radio Host Fired For Calling Female Co-Host “Fat” And “Nasty”
I'm glad I moved to Alabama. You see, I worked at this radio station, that's making national news. This idiot REPLACED me, when I left for Alabama. The idiot that has now been fired, Vic (what rhymes with Vic?) Faust, went on a crazy rant towards his female co-worker. The...
Alabama Be On The Lookout For A Deadly Fuzzy Caterpillar
Well, nature has thrown me a curve ball, again. Caterpillars are something almost every one of us has touched as children. I know I have had one crawling on my hand as a child playing in my backyard. So it’s cute and fuzzy and you just want to touch it…...
VIDEO: Wild Hogs Have Pool Party At Alabama Family’s Home
I know, you are thinking "only in alabama". It crossed my mind as well, but, it's a fact. These dang hogs are out of control in Alabama in the last couple of years. A family in Alabama came outside only to find a hog going for a swim in their pool.
Watch Out: Alabama Fire Ants Are Pure Evil And Will Attack You
I have SO much to say about these little pieces of pure evil ... I’m gonna try to behave but I’m really ticked off. I truly believe that these fire ants are soldiers for the Devil. And let me tell you they are completing their assignment something fierce.
