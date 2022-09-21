ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 WTUG

Lanternflies Destroying Grape Crop Causing Wine Prices To Rise

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Albertville, AL
City
Wetumpka, AL
City
Moulton, AL
City
Dothan, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Boaz, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Haleyville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Rednecks#Mobile Homes#Linus Hunting#Northern#Wal Mart#Clanton Wal Mart#Dollar Tree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy