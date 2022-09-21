Vehicular homicide trial of former MASS MoCA director underway in Pittsfield District Court

Read full article on original website
Brothers From Pittsfield Convicted In Luring, Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
Brothers Get Life In Prison For 2019 Pittsfield Murder
I've said it before and I'll say it again, Berkshire County. It's not often that REAL justice gets served, but every so often, the scales of justice weigh heavily in the prosecution's favor. Of course, nothing will bring back the deceased, Jaden Salois, but the outcome should help bring some...
Two Pittsfield men convicted of murder
A Berkshire Superior Court jury found two people guilty of first-degree murder, relating to the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polonco, 22, both of Pittsfield, could face life in prison, but will be sentenced at a later date. A third co-defendant, Dasean Smith, 24 of Pittsfield, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.
JUST IN: Two guilty verdicts in murder case
Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, September 22 that it had obtained two guilty verdicts in the murder case of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. The case goes back to 2019. After a two week trial, Pittsfield residents Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22,...
iheart.com
Therapist Convicted Of Misconduct With Patient
A Western Massachusetts physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient. The female victim was getting treatment for a neck injury suffered in a car crash at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Northampton. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Edward Kostek, who is from South Hadley, touched her inappropriately...
capeandislands.org
March calls for new mental health response, 6 months after police shooting of Miguel Estrella
Miguel Estrella was shot and killed by a police officer in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on March 25, 2022. He was 22 years old. Sunday marks six months since a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, police officer shot and killed a 22-year-old resident who was in the midst of a mental heath crisis. Activists and family members are holding a march and rally to call for a different kind of mental health response.
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
Court battle persists over whether Berkshire Eagle reporter turns over notes in Bishop Weldon abuse lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD - A court battle continues over whether a Berkshire Eagle reporter should be forced by a judge to turn over notes from interviews with confidential sources on a clergy abuse scandal within the Springfield diocese. A lawyer for reporter Larry Parnass filed a motion for reconsideration after Hampden Superior...
Jury convicts physical therapist of indecent assault
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient that was in his care. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the victim was being treated by 42-year-old Edward Kostek at Cooley Dickinson Rehabilitation Services on Atwood Drive in Northampton in January 2019 for injuries sustained in a car crash. The victim reportedly testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas of her body during three of the sessions.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
Florence man arrested for driving on sidewalk towards pedestrians
Northampton Police Department officers that were working the Florence Night out event arrested man trying driving towards pedestrians on the sidewalk on Saturday.
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
Pittsfield Police seeks public help in locating 16-year-old
Pittsfield Police seek the public's help in locating a 16-year-old man.
'That’s a cry for safety' | Loved one's plea for violence to end after Tuesday homicide in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of the victim who was killed on Tuesday on Broad Street in Hartford is mourning the death of 18-year-old Ernesto Morales. Mothers United Against Violence came together with the family to hold a vigil for him Thursday night. Oftentimes, you’ll see Revenderd Henry Brown...
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Police: Gardner motorcyclist Megan Bower killed in Winchendon crash
WINCHENDON — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup Wednesday morning on Gardner Road. Megan Anne Bower, 28, of Gardner, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester by LifeFlight helicopter. She later died from her injuries, according to Winchendon police. ...
