Death Stranding studio is collaborating with NASA on a stylish watch

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
Hideo Kojima, the enigmatic director behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, is working on a wristwatch with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Yes — not a game, but a watch.

On Wednesday, Kojima Productions announced the Space Ludens watch that’ll be released through watchmaker Anicorn.

“Anicorn is honored to present the once in a lifetime collaboration timepiece – Space Ludens, an epic partnership that is inspired by Ludens to proclaim creativity, imagination, and the play element in culture,” Anicorn said on Twitter. “Anicorn designed Space Ludens with Kojima Productions using the NASA logo as one of the design motifs, it is a perfect alignment with the concept of ‘bringing fun into the unknown universe’.”

Check out the video below to see the Space Ludens watch in action. By ‘action’ – we mean tell time and all that.

The silver and gold embroidery draws inspiration from Kojima Productions’ space astronaut mascot – who’s apparently wearing an ‘Extra-Vehicular Creative Activity’ suit.

“The timepiece is fundamentally induced by the Ludens EVA (Extra-Vehicular Activity) Creative Suit,” Anicorn continues. “Ludens is the Kojima Productions studio icon and mascot designed by Yoji Shinkawa that was originally born from the idea of an astronaut exploring a digital space.”

It’s a bizarre collaboration – though not the weirdest video game tie-in merchandise out there. If you’re at all interested, Kojima’s Space Ludens will be available on Sept. 27, 2022.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

