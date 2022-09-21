Lonzo Ball to undergo arthroscopy on left knee

KC Johnson: Bulls announce Lonzo Ball “will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.”

Source: Twitter @KCJHoop

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball out 4-6 weeks — again — to have knee scoped nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/21/bul… – 7:24 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Do we see Lonzo Ball playing another game for the Bulls before 2023? I say no. – 7:13 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and the latest with his knee …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 7:09 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

The Bulls possess backcourt depth. But nobody on the roster duplicates what Lonzo Ball brings.

That—-and other reasons detailed in this piece—-is why Ball’s imminent knee surgery is such a gut punch for the Bulls.

Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:46 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

ESPN story on Lonzo Ball planning to undergo another knee surgery and be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:59 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard to undergo surgery on left knee, to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks

cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 5:41 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Lonzo Ball Update from the Chicago Bulls: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. – 5:16 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Bulls PG Lonzo Ball is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jfSJjl8GpQ – 5:07 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Lonzo Ball will underdog an arthroscopic debridement on his left knee next week, per Bulls. Ball will be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks. – 5:02 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next Wednesday, the Bulls just announced.

He’ll be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks – 5:00 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next Wednesday, the team announces. He’ll be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. – 5:00 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Los Angeles, the Bulls announced. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. – 4:59 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls announce that Lonzo Ball will undergo an “arthroscopic debridement” of his left knee one week from today (Sept. 28) and be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks – 4:59 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, per team. – 4:59 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls announce Lonzo Ball “will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.” – 4:59 PM

“He’s gotten better every year; he was having another career year last year,” Bulls guard Alex Caruso told ESPN earlier this month. “Shooting was lights out, the usage was up, assist percentage was up. Defensively, me and him went like top 5-10 guards in the league, on ball defense. “We were that team last year [that couldn’t stay healthy]. After maybe November, I don’t think we had a full team, even through the playoffs. [Ball] is a worker, so he’ll come back ready.” -via ESPN / September 13, 2022

“We missed him greatly this year,” Karnisovas said at the end of last season. “We missed his size, we missed him pushing the break. We got a little bit slower the second half of the season. … We’re missing him, but we also have to pay attention to what’s going on there and we’ll try and figure it out.” While the Bulls were focused on keeping their roster intact, the Eastern Conference appears to have gotten more competitive around them. The Bulls finished in sixth place in the East last season, but the three teams that finished directly behind them are the Brooklyn Nets, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving committed to the roster (for now at least), the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who made major trades this offseason to add Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell, respectively. -via ESPN / September 13, 2022

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season because of lingering pain and discomfort following meniscus surgery on his left knee in January, sources told ESPN on Friday. While a source reiterated that Ball’s knee is structurally sound after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 28, he continued to experience pain while attempting basketball activities as he spent the summer rehabbing in Los Angeles. -via ESPN / September 2, 2022