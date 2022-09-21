Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 9-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Everest Mooresville, LLC to Bhanumati LLC, Ramji Krupa, L.L.C., Ocera Management LLC and Riva, LLC, Lot 2 of Regency Center, 122...
PHOTOS: Statesville vs East Lincoln
Scenes from Friday night's high school football game between Statesville and visiting East Lincoln. The Mustangs prevailed 28-7 over the Greyhounds.
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 12
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Iredell County new business names: Sept.11-17
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 11-17. A & LM Environmental, Amy Marie Miller, Statesville. Harrison Logistics, Armonie Trequan Harrison, Iredell County. Paint Co Actual, Granger Forbes Leber, Mooresville. Second Wind Perennial Farms, Edna Dekin, Stony Point. El Viajero...
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800
Fabulous home looks like brand new in the highly desirable Byers Creek Subdivision! Open floor plan boasting a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, large island, gas range, SS appliances, white cabinets, walk-in and butler's pantries. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, plus private study with glass French doors and powder room on the main level. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite with ensuite - double vanity, tile shower and dual walk-in closets. Three sizable secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, two additional full baths and a large loft provide ample room for everyone! Screened-in porch, fenced back yard with gorgeous patio and built-in fire pit & grill are perfect place for your family and friends to entertain. Community amenities include outdoor pool, playground and basketball area. Conveniently located within walking distance to Harris Teeter. Minutes from local retails, restaurants, schools & Lake Norman. Easy access to I77.
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs St. Stephens
Scenes from North Iredell's homecoming game against St. Stephens on Friday night. The Indians won 21-7.
'What's So Great About North Carolina History": Find out in program at Iredell LIbrary
“What’s So Great About North Carolina History” is the title to a special free program being held at the Iredell County Public Library, 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville, on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hosting the lecture will be historian and author Michael C. Hardy, who is basing his program on the research he conducted for his latest book, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” which looks at some of the lesser known places and people in N.C.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $895,000
Drastic price reduction and ready in approximately two months! Where can you find single family, new construction with LAKE ACCESS, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DAVIDSON AND MINUTES TO I77? Well, tucked away near the shores of Lake Davidson is this charming cottage, modern farmhouse design, MASTER DOWN plan built by Foundation Homes Residential. Main level, open concept living with stunning master suite design, large kitchen and private office/study. Upstairs boasts two exceptionally large secondary bedrooms with en-suite baths and a generously sized bonus room or additional bedroom. Exquisite elements have been designer-selected for a finished product that will be sure to impress! Lake access just steps from your door for paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, swimming. Walk to downtown Davidson, movie theater, the planned Beaty Street Park, grocery store, eateries and more! Actual home elevation may differ from plan. Square footage is approximate.
East Lincoln ‘D’ dominates in win over Statesville
East Lincoln remained undefeated Friday night, and its defense shined once again in a 28-7 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory at Statesville. The Mustangs spent a lot of time in the Greyhounds’ backfield, dominating the offensive line and making nine tackles resulting in negative yards. “Their front four was...
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $499,900
Welcome to an amazing Hardiplank and stone home in the very popular Bridgewater. This home has had everything upgraded but the roof! Eat in gourmet kitchen with large bar, appliances, cabinets, backsplash and lighting have all been upgraded. Custom painting, ceiling fans, & hardwoods make a great area for family or entertaining guests. The Guest BR downstairs has upgraded carpet and a new bathroom that is Sr friendly. Upstairs you'll find all large bedrooms, a multi functional very large loft, and a spacious MBR with tray ceiling. MBR bath boasts a tile shower, soaker tub, tile floors and upgraded comfort cabinets. Outside, enjoy your own piece of tranquility! Massive paver stone porch with patio, firepit and TV's, is a great place to enjoy mornings or sports weekends. The immaculate landscaping is accented by hardwired lighting, 8x8 powered shed and all surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence with 4 gates! Walkable Publix, shopping and dining near by. Nothing left to do but move in!
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 49 min ago.
Lake Norman takes down Wonders in league opener
MOORESVILLE — In 2021, when Lake Norman met up with Kannapolis A.L. Brown, the entire game came down to the Wildcats facing a 4th and 1 at their own 24 in the waning seconds. Players urged head coach Jonathan Oliphant to go for it, he listened, and they picked up two yards to seal the victory.
Iredell Health Foundation to host first Heart of Jazz
Did you know heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Iredell County? Consider giving your local community the gift of heart health by purchasing your ticket to Iredell Health Foundation’s first annual Heart of Jazz, benefitting the Cardiac & Vascular Care Fund for Iredell Health System.
West Iredell beats Foard for first win
Using a great defensive performance and efficient offense, West Iredell (1-4, 1-1) defeated Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-2) 26-8 in front of a homecoming crowd Friday night. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead on a 6-yard run by CJ Ferguson midway through the first quarter. They added to that lead on a 1-yard run by senior Eric “Bud” Dalton midway through the second.
Statesville National Night Out set for Oct. 4
“Statesville’s Night Out” is back and the Statesville Police Department is set to host its Night Out on Oct. 4 in Downtown Statesville. This free community event is being held in conjunction with National Night Out. “This is a great opportunity for our citizens to come out and...
PHOTOS: West Iredell vs Fred T. Foard
Scenes from Friday night's high school football game between West Iredell and visiting Fred T. Foard. The Warriors captured their first win, beating the Tigers 26-8. It was also Matt Wilson's first win as West Iredell head coach. Photos by Jennifer Enos / sports@statesville.com.
Charlotte man ordered held without bond after pursuit
A Charlotte man is being held without bond after leading deputies on a chase Thursday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. He is also facing charges in connection with a shooting in Statesville on Thursday morning. A passenger in his vehicle was charged with firing the shot that wounded one person on Vernon Lane.
