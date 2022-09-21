Welcome to an amazing Hardiplank and stone home in the very popular Bridgewater. This home has had everything upgraded but the roof! Eat in gourmet kitchen with large bar, appliances, cabinets, backsplash and lighting have all been upgraded. Custom painting, ceiling fans, & hardwoods make a great area for family or entertaining guests. The Guest BR downstairs has upgraded carpet and a new bathroom that is Sr friendly. Upstairs you'll find all large bedrooms, a multi functional very large loft, and a spacious MBR with tray ceiling. MBR bath boasts a tile shower, soaker tub, tile floors and upgraded comfort cabinets. Outside, enjoy your own piece of tranquility! Massive paver stone porch with patio, firepit and TV's, is a great place to enjoy mornings or sports weekends. The immaculate landscaping is accented by hardwired lighting, 8x8 powered shed and all surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence with 4 gates! Walkable Publix, shopping and dining near by. Nothing left to do but move in!

SHERRILLS FORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO