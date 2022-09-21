Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
Could You Finish This 5 Pound Cinnamon Roll in League City, Texas?
It's not uncommon to hear about a Texan who drives for a few hours and then waits in line for their favorite food, you hear about this all the time with barbecue. But would you be willing to take the long drive to League City, Texas which is almost Houston for a large cinnamon roll. Okay, I take that back a gigantic cinnamon roll because that is what you will find at Bonnie's Donuts.
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
enchantingtexas.com
18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas
If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef
Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Eater
Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery to Open Cannabis Dispensary and Lounge This October
Houston brewery and distiller 8th Wonder and cannabis store Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to open a dispensary and lounge that will serve hop- and hemp-based cannabis products. On October 17, the two companies will launch 8th Wonder Cannabis, a dispensary and lounge hosted in the 8th Wonder...
2 women say west Houston apartment complex won't rightfully return money following August fire
"We're just asking for basic human decency." Two women impacted by a fire at a west Houston apartment complex say management is being "inhumane" following the blaze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstoniamag.com
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Click2Houston.com
Houston couple said thief sold them a rental car on Craigslist for $16,000
A Houston family said a thief sold them a rental truck, using forged and fake documents to trick them out of thousands of dollars. A woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she made two successful car purchases on Craigslist in the past. She said she was hoping...
austinmonthly.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar, and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 taco spots in the US 🌮
HOUSTON – Yelp this week identified the most-beloved and best-reviewed taco joints in the country. The crowd-sourced review website identified businesses in the restaurant category serving tacos, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The result is a list of the 100 most-popular and well-reviewed taco spots on Yelp.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13
Slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, the resort will have 532 rooms, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment room.
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022
When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0