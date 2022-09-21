ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBAT 99.9

Could You Finish This 5 Pound Cinnamon Roll in League City, Texas?

It's not uncommon to hear about a Texan who drives for a few hours and then waits in line for their favorite food, you hear about this all the time with barbecue. But would you be willing to take the long drive to League City, Texas which is almost Houston for a large cinnamon roll. Okay, I take that back a gigantic cinnamon roll because that is what you will find at Bonnie's Donuts.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
enchantingtexas.com

18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas

If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas

Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
KATY, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef

Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
houstoniamag.com

How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene

No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Explore Houston

Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 taco spots in the US 🌮

HOUSTON – Yelp this week identified the most-beloved and best-reviewed taco joints in the country. The crowd-sourced review website identified businesses in the restaurant category serving tacos, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The result is a list of the 100 most-popular and well-reviewed taco spots on Yelp.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle

The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
SPRING, TX
Black Enterprise

Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022

When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
HOUSTON, TX
