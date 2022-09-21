ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The National League#Nl
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy