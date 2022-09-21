Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Dodgers: Former L.A. Star Helped Hanser Alberto Become the Clubhouse Leader He Is
Hanser Alberto has filled a lot of roles for the Dodgers this year, as a utility infielder, an occasional pitcher, and a clubhouse leader. His smile is infectious, and it’s clear the fans and his teammates all love him. Coming from the Dominican Republic, Alberto saw baseball as his...
Dodgers News: If Blake Treinen Can Pitch, He’ll Be On The Postseason Roster
The Dodgers have been struck with tons of bad luck on the pitching side of things this season. The postseason is a little more than two weeks away and the Dodgers are still unsure about some of their key arms like Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and arguably their best reliever, Blake Treinen.
Dodgers Highlights: Dodgers Tie Franchise Win Record and Clinch NL No. 1 Seed
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned their 106th win of the 2022 season, tying a franchise record and clinched the number one seed in the NL. Dodgers win the weekend series outright vs St Louis today, 4-1. LA wins it behind the arm of 25-year-old Michael Grove, who picked up his first win of his career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Continues to Make History This Season
We all know the Dodgers have been dominant during Dave Roberts’ tenure. Since his first season in 2016, the Dodgers have made the playoffs every single year, and have won the NL West six out of seven times. When the Dodgers clinched their 2022 postseason berth, Roberts became the...
Dodgers News: Yency Almonte Could Make His Return This Week
If we could take away one of the many things away from this season is that the pitching staff has been plummeted with injuries. Big arms have missed significant time and some will not be at 100 percent for the postseason (playoffs start in 17 days but who’s counting?).
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen to Be Shut Down for a Few Days
Sometimes it’s hard to tell if a bit of news is new bad news or just an extension of the previous bad news, but with Blake Treinen’s 2022 season so far, it’s mostly on and the same. We heard from Dave Roberts on Wednesday that the previous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Thankful LA Helped Revitalize His Love of the Game
Former Dodgers fan favorite Albert Pujols is one of the most decorated ball players in the game and definitely in this past generation. And on Friday, he became the fourth player ever to hit 700 home runs in the Major Leagues. Pujols entered the league back in 2001 with the...
Dodgers: Teammates Help Miguel Vargas Get His First MLB Home Run Ball Back
Miguel Vargas was bound to make waves in the major leagues the question was just as to when. In 2017, the Dodgers signed the then 18-year-old to a minor league contract where he’s developed in the farm system for the past 5 years. After spending the majority of the summer with the Triple-AAA squad, the 22-year-old got his major league debut on August 3rd.
Dodgers News: Daniel Hudson’s Option Picked Up for 2023 Season
Daniel Hudson will be back in Dodger blue in 2023. On Thursday, it was announced that the Dodgers had exercised the injured reliever’s $6.5 million option for next season. Hudson was one of the team’s top relievers this season, before suffering a fluke torn ACL that ended his season back in June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Still Unsure of What the Future Holds for Him
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has three competing interests in his upcoming decision about whether — and where — to play a 16th season in the big leagues: health, effectiveness, and family. As Dylan Hernandez writes in the Los Angeles Times, Kershaw is “leaning towards” pitching at least one...
Dodgers vs Cardinals: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 24
History took place last night at Dodger Stadium as Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit HR No. 700. That was the main focus last night which took away from the fact that the Dodgers got roundhoused by the Red Birds, 11-0. Tonight the Dodgers will look to redeem themselves with their...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Says Facing Zac Gallen ‘a Good Test’ For October
The Dodgers got a good test on Thursday night when they went up against NL Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen. Gallen, who has been one of the most underrated pitchers in the league this year, shut the Dodgers down, allowing just one earned run across eight innings, and striking out 13.
Dodgers News: Roberts Still Unsure of Cause for Craig Kimbrel’s Struggles
The Dodgers have a problem. And his name is Craig Kimbrel. After the magic of ‘Let It Go’ led to nine straight scoreless appearances, the old Kimbrel is back — just in time for the postseason. After serving up a go-ahead home run in the 9th inning...
Dodgers: Big Injury News, Postseason Roster Crunch, Gonsolin’s Role & More!
The biggest question for the Dodgers as they get set for postseason play is the pitching staff. Which four guys are going to be the starters? Which nine guys are going to fill out the bullpen? Who’s going to close big games? And, maybe most importantly, will everyone be healthy and ready to go?
Dodgers: Dustin May’s Injury Further Clouds His Potential Postseason Role
The anticipated return of Dustin May hasn’t been as spectacular as many had hoped despite showing signs of what he is truly capable of. In just his first start back from Tommy John surgery, he amassed nine strikeouts in five innings of play and allowed zero earned runs in five innings against the Marlins.
Dodgers News: Albert Pujols Connects on Number 699 in LA
Number six ninty nine! Cardinals Hall of Famer and former Dodgers tío, Albert Pujols, connected on career home run 699 against Andrew Heaney — because of course he did — in the top of the third inning. It was a two-run bomb to give the Cardinals the early 2-0 lead.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Return Plan Laid Out by Dave Roberts
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, on the injured list since late August with a right forearm strain, threw a live batting practice session at Dodger Stadium on Thursday before L.A.’s series finale with the Diamondbacks. After the session, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts updated the media and gave a peek...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0