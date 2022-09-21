Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff roster
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
KXL
It’s Alpaca Day!
If you’re ever been curious about alpacas now is your chance. This weekend is National Alpaca Farm Days. There are several alpaca farms giving free tours and doing Q&A sessions. You can see alpacas up close, tour the farms, view live demonstrations, learn about raising and breeding and even feel the alpaca fleece!
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
‘Humanitarian crisis’: Neighbors concerned Portland church is allowing homeless encampment to grow
Following concerns in a southeast Portland neighborhood that a nearby church's services to the homeless in the area may have impacted a growing encampment, the church is now speaking out.
‘I was dying’: 26-year-old woman describes being homeless and addicted to drugs before finally getting treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 20 people lined up outside Fora Health, a Southeast Portland detox center, early Tuesday morning. Each person suffers from addiction and many of them are homeless. They waited in line hoping there would be a bed for them. After about thirty minutes, a couple walked...
Feeling good in Forest Grove
Business leaders say the city has weathered economic changes, not least of which was the COVID-19 pandemic.The new Forest Grove trailer dropped last month. A dramatic voice over narrates shots of Henry Hagg Lake, Levi Mountain, beer and wine. "Next time you're on the way to the coast, stop in for a bite," says the promotional video, commissioned by the Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce. "Forest Grove: a place where families and businesses thrive." While COVID-19 is still claiming a few thousand American lives each week, President Joe Biden has declared the pandemic over — the latest in what public...
kptv.com
Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores
Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say - clipped version. 2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co. North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual. Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical...
New Oregon City superintendent meets with parents across district
Dayle Spitzer hearing from community members about what could be improved and how she can be most impactful in leadership.Superintendent Dayle Spitzer, chosen by Oregon City School Board members to lead the school district starting July 1, has been meeting with parents and community members at schools across the district starting on Sept. 16. Spitzer's intention during the meetings is to hear from parents and community members about what they love about the Oregon City School District, what could be improved and how she can be most impactful in her new leadership role. Spitzer has inherited a district struggling to...
pdxmonthly.com
9 Places to Eat a Whole Fish in Portland
From branzino to pompano, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite nose-to-tail offerings across the city. The New Yorker’s Hannah Goldfield recently described New York City mayor Eric Adams’s regular order at a very sketchy-sounding insider restaurant—a butterflied whole branzino—as looking like a “fish skin rug.” A vivid image, no doubt, but is a whole fish so exotic? There’s a lot of drama in the theatrics of a whole fish: it’s no secret that Americans favor eating with our eyes rather than eating eyes—or cheeks, collars, and crunchy fins. But cooking fish whole yields unparalleled results.
Pamplin Media Group
Learn the Kelvins
This article brought to you courtesy of Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting, Inc. Portland Tribune Insider Lighting Expert - sponsored content. Compact fluorescent bulbs are gone. These bulbs were an energy saving light source. The light quality was poor compared to Halogen, Xenon, and Neodymium light. Compact fluorescent lamps introduced Kelvins to the general public. Use sunlight as 100%. Compact fluorescent light is about 80% color rendering. The color of the old standard light is about the same color of morning light. To compare light to any time of the day is hard because our light colors changed by the hour, by the season, and by where you are standing on the earth. We know when things look right. We see colors change under different light sources. Compact fluorescent bulbs had different Kelvins - an easy way to select a color of light for our homes.
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.
Oregon State Hospital faces dilemma with judge's order to discharge patients early
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital will start releasing a group of patients every month on Oct. 12 because the hospital is so full that people are being delayed treatment as they wait to get in, a federal judge ruled. The judge's ruling stems from a lawsuit filed 20...
OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later
Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Public Schools Increases Head Start To A Full Day But Decreases The Number Of Students Served
In order to accommodate families’ desires for full-day care, Oregon’s largest school district switched more than 400 part-time Head Start spots to full-time status this fall, reducing the number of seats. According to Portland Public Schools Head Start Director Robert Cantwell, 70% of the 648 full-day Head Start...
brewpublic.com
The Weekend In Beer – Beginning September 23, 2022
It is another 20+ event weekend but who will win the battle of September events: Fresh Hops or Oktoberfests? Looks like mother lovin’ Oktoberfests win the weekend starting with the following ones on Friday. Friday thru Sunday Oktoberfests: Buoy Oktoberfest, Von Ebert Vontoberfest. Saturdays Oktoberfests: McMenamins Edgefield, Central Catholic,...
Portland leads the parking reform movement, but what is it?
In 1972, Downtown Portland invested in transit, pedestrian and biking infrastructure and placed a cap on parking.
Hillsboro teacher taken on 'ride of her life' for her service
Sheri Fisher got to ride along inside of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and even fly the craft herself. When she was getting strapped into an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the Portland International Airport runway last month, Sheri Fisher knew she was in for the "ride of her life." The longtime pilot and teacher for the Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone (O-ACE) program was treated to a ride this summer from the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds as part of their Hometown Heroes program. The ride happened on Aug. 19, and Fisher described it as one of the most rewarding...
portlandobserver.com
Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters
According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego School District outpaces most statewide test scores, despite seeing decrease in certain areas
Education officials say distance learning may have played a role in proficiency results for English, math and science compared to pre-pandemic years. Despite Lake Oswego students outperforming most of the state with their 2021-2022 testing scores, the school district still saw a dip in English, science and math proficiency compared to prior years.
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
