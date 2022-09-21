This article brought to you courtesy of Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting, Inc. Portland Tribune Insider Lighting Expert - sponsored content. Compact fluorescent bulbs are gone. These bulbs were an energy saving light source. The light quality was poor compared to Halogen, Xenon, and Neodymium light. Compact fluorescent lamps introduced Kelvins to the general public. Use sunlight as 100%. Compact fluorescent light is about 80% color rendering. The color of the old standard light is about the same color of morning light. To compare light to any time of the day is hard because our light colors changed by the hour, by the season, and by where you are standing on the earth. We know when things look right. We see colors change under different light sources. Compact fluorescent bulbs had different Kelvins - an easy way to select a color of light for our homes.

2 DAYS AGO