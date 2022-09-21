ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

KXL

It’s Alpaca Day!

If you’re ever been curious about alpacas now is your chance. This weekend is National Alpaca Farm Days. There are several alpaca farms giving free tours and doing Q&A sessions. You can see alpacas up close, tour the farms, view live demonstrations, learn about raising and breeding and even feel the alpaca fleece!
MCMINNVILLE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Forest Grove News Times

Feeling good in Forest Grove

Business leaders say the city has weathered economic changes, not least of which was the COVID-19 pandemic.The new Forest Grove trailer dropped last month. A dramatic voice over narrates shots of Henry Hagg Lake, Levi Mountain, beer and wine. "Next time you're on the way to the coast, stop in for a bite," says the promotional video, commissioned by the Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce. "Forest Grove: a place where families and businesses thrive." While COVID-19 is still claiming a few thousand American lives each week, President Joe Biden has declared the pandemic over — the latest in what public...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores

Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say - clipped version. 2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co. North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual. Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

New Oregon City superintendent meets with parents across district

Dayle Spitzer hearing from community members about what could be improved and how she can be most impactful in leadership.Superintendent Dayle Spitzer, chosen by Oregon City School Board members to lead the school district starting July 1, has been meeting with parents and community members at schools across the district starting on Sept. 16. Spitzer's intention during the meetings is to hear from parents and community members about what they love about the Oregon City School District, what could be improved and how she can be most impactful in her new leadership role. Spitzer has inherited a district struggling to...
OREGON CITY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

9 Places to Eat a Whole Fish in Portland

From branzino to pompano, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite nose-to-tail offerings across the city. The New Yorker’s Hannah Goldfield recently described New York City mayor Eric Adams’s regular order at a very sketchy-sounding insider restaurant—a butterflied whole branzino—as looking like a “fish skin rug.” A vivid image, no doubt, but is a whole fish so exotic? There’s a lot of drama in the theatrics of a whole fish: it’s no secret that Americans favor eating with our eyes rather than eating eyes—or cheeks, collars, and crunchy fins. But cooking fish whole yields unparalleled results.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Learn the Kelvins

This article brought to you courtesy of Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting, Inc. Portland Tribune Insider Lighting Expert - sponsored content. Compact fluorescent bulbs are gone. These bulbs were an energy saving light source. The light quality was poor compared to Halogen, Xenon, and Neodymium light. Compact fluorescent lamps introduced Kelvins to the general public. Use sunlight as 100%. Compact fluorescent light is about 80% color rendering. The color of the old standard light is about the same color of morning light. To compare light to any time of the day is hard because our light colors changed by the hour, by the season, and by where you are standing on the earth. We know when things look right. We see colors change under different light sources. Compact fluorescent bulbs had different Kelvins - an easy way to select a color of light for our homes.
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
brewpublic.com

The Weekend In Beer – Beginning September 23, 2022

It is another 20+ event weekend but who will win the battle of September events: Fresh Hops or Oktoberfests? Looks like mother lovin’ Oktoberfests win the weekend starting with the following ones on Friday. Friday thru Sunday Oktoberfests: Buoy Oktoberfest, Von Ebert Vontoberfest. Saturdays Oktoberfests: McMenamins Edgefield, Central Catholic,...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro teacher taken on 'ride of her life' for her service

Sheri Fisher got to ride along inside of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and even fly the craft herself. When she was getting strapped into an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the Portland International Airport runway last month, Sheri Fisher knew she was in for the "ride of her life." The longtime pilot and teacher for the Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone (O-ACE) program was treated to a ride this summer from the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds as part of their Hometown Heroes program. The ride happened on Aug. 19, and Fisher described it as one of the most rewarding...
HILLSBORO, OR
portlandobserver.com

Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters

According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
OREGON STATE
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego School District outpaces most statewide test scores, despite seeing decrease in certain areas

Education officials say distance learning may have played a role in proficiency results for English, math and science compared to pre-pandemic years. Despite Lake Oswego students outperforming most of the state with their 2021-2022 testing scores, the school district still saw a dip in English, science and math proficiency compared to prior years.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
probrewer.com

Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale

Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
PORTLAND, OR
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE

