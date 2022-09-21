Acetaminophen and codeine has a boxed warning, the most severe warning required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The boxed warning states the potential for opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse of this medication. Improper use of acetaminophen and codeine can lead to overdose and death. Therefore, people taking acetaminophen and codeine should be closely monitored. In addition, healthcare providers who prescribe opioid painkillers such as acetaminophen and codeine must participate in a drug safety program called the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). For this program, healthcare providers must complete educational requirements and counsel people and their caregivers on using the medicine safely, among other conditions.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO