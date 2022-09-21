Read full article on original website
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Medical News Today
What are some medications for joint pain?
Using medications may help relieve joint pain. Experts often recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the first line of treatment. Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which affects about. adults in the United States. Medications for joint pain are available over...
Medical News Today
What to know about dermoid cysts
A dermoid cyst is a sac of cells containing tissues that are usually present on the skin’s surface. They form during fetal development and grow slowly, so a person may not notice them until late childhood or adulthood. Dermoid cysts are. noncancerous, or benign. While doctors do not know...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for constipation?
There is no one-size-fits-all best medication for constipation. It depends on factors such as a person’s age and any health conditions they have. Several laxative medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) or through prescription. However, for chronic constipation, doctors first recommend lifestyle practices of increasing fluid and fiber intake, as...
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
verywellhealth.com
What Is Somatostatin?
Somatostatin is a hormone peptide that plays a vital role in many bodily functions. The most notable are brain function and gastrointestinal processes. The hormone stops the release of other hormones, specifically human growth hormone (HGH). By doing so, it essentially regulates bodily functions and processes by controlling how much other hormones are released at certain times.
verywellhealth.com
Can Diabetic Retinopathy Be Reversed?
Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes and the most common cause of vision loss or blindness in people with diabetes. It can affect people with any type of diabetes (chronic high blood sugar), whether it's type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes. More than half of people with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy.
verywellhealth.com
Acetaminophen and Codeine - Oral
Acetaminophen and codeine has a boxed warning, the most severe warning required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The boxed warning states the potential for opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse of this medication. Improper use of acetaminophen and codeine can lead to overdose and death. Therefore, people taking acetaminophen and codeine should be closely monitored. In addition, healthcare providers who prescribe opioid painkillers such as acetaminophen and codeine must participate in a drug safety program called the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). For this program, healthcare providers must complete educational requirements and counsel people and their caregivers on using the medicine safely, among other conditions.
Is There A Link Between Migraines And Epilepsy?
Understanding what epilepsy and migraines are, as well as their symptoms, is the first step to understanding the connection between the two conditions.
msn.com
Is There A Cure For Diverticulitis?
As we grow older, our bodies go through several changes that may cause health problems later down the road. For example, about one-third of people aged 50 to 59 develop small pouches called diverticula along the digestive tract, says the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This condition is known as diverticulosis and may not cause any symptoms. However, those tiny pockets can cause stomach pain, bloating, and other digestive symptoms, notes the MedlinePlus.
verywellhealth.com
How Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma Is Treated
Triple refractory multiple myeloma usually requires the use of two or more different kinds of drugs to improve survival outcomes and quality of life. Studies have shown that multiple myeloma at all stages responds better to combination therapy. This article discusses treatment options for triple refractory multiple myeloma. Conventional Treatment.
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes and Swollen Feet
There are many causes of swollen feet, but if you have diabetes, or chronic high blood sugar, swollen feet are a common symptom. Here's a look at why diabetes can be linked to swollen feet, what it may say about your health, what you can do it about, and when it's time to see a healthcare provider.
Medical News Today
Amitiza (lubiprostone)
Amitiza (lubiprostone) is a brand-name prescription medication. It’s used to treat three types of constipation in adults:. chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in females. opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in people taking opioid drugs for long-lasting pain that’s not related to cancer. Amitiza is a...
verywellhealth.com
Testing and Monitoring Diabetes at Home
Type 2 diabetes is caused by excessively high blood glucose (sugar) levels. Glucose provides energy to cells throughout the body. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, helps glucose enter cells. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body no longer responds to insulin appropriately (insulin resistance) or doesn't make enough insulin. Checking blood sugar levels at home is vital for managing diabetes and helping to prevent diabetic complications.
Medical News Today
What are the differences between dermatitis herpetiformis and eczema?
Eczema and dermatitis herpetiformis are both chronic skin conditions. Eczema arises in response to various allergies, whereas dermatitis herpetiformis occurs because of a severe gluten intolerance. Both conditions may lead to an itchy rash, raised skin, and redness or other discoloration. However, doctors treat them in different ways. This article...
verywellhealth.com
Peeling Feet: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Your entire outer layer of skin is replaced through shedding roughly every two to four weeks, but there are times when skin can peel quicker in certain areas. Our feet carry us everywhere, are stuffed into shoes, and trek over many types of surfaces. It should come as no surprise that our feet are prone to strain and injury, but there are times when shedding and irritation may signal another problem.
verywellhealth.com
Emsam (Selegiline) - Transdermal
Emsam has a black box warning. A black box warning is the strongest warning required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). All antidepressants can increase the risk of having suicidal thoughts (thinking about ending one's life) or suicidal behaviors (taking an action that could cause death) - this was seen in studies of children and young adults.
verywellhealth.com
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
