WAVERLY – For two and three-fourths quarters, the York Dukes remained within shouting distance of the host Waverly Vikings on Friday night. However, Waverly’s one-yard rushing touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter followed by York fumbling the first snap of the final stanza into the end zone – where it was recovered for a Vikings touchdown – created a 14-point swing and turned what had been a 14-0 ballgame into a 28-0 hole the Dukes could not climb out of in an eventual 35-7 loss.

WAVERLY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO