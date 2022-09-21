Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in York, NE
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Watch now: York's Stuckey wins in Class A field; Norfolk runner has one of best times ever in Lincoln
Kassidy Stuckey was nervous before the start of the Lincoln North Star cross country meet on Thursday because the runner from Class B school York would be racing against runners from the larger Class A schools. It turns out there was no reason to be nervous, and Stuckey is one...
First Nebraska casino gets the greenlight, will open Saturday in Lincoln
The long-awaited opening of Nebraska's first state-licensed casino cleared its final hurdle Friday afternoon, paving the way for the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln, which plans to open its...
Storm sweep through Dorchester tri
DORCHESTER - The High Plains Storm picked up a pair of wins on the volleyball court Thursday, sweeping host Dorchester and then taking down Shelby-Rising City in three sets at the Longhorns’ tri. High Plains 2, Dorchester 0. After pulling out a 25-23 win in the opening set, the...
Cross County wins the battle of the Cougars in three sets
STROMSBURG – Cross County and Central Valley squared off Thursday night with team name bragging rights on the line. Behind a balanced offensive attack and a strong outing at the net, it was Cross County who emerged as the superior Cougar, breaking out the brooms in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 sweep.
Hampton rolls in Thursday night win at Elba 65-6
ELBA – A 52-point first half put Thursday night’s matchup between Hampton and Elba on the gridiron in the history books early. The Hawks, who improved to 2-2, scored 20 points in the first 10 minutes then tacked on 32 more in the second quarter. The Hawks opened...
Nebraska inmate missing since December arrested in Texas
LaJuan Jones, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in December 2021, was arrested Tuesday in Dallas. Jones was sentenced to eight to 10 years for burglary and theft charges in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence on Oct. 31, 2017, with a tentative release date of Feb. 11 of this year.
Nebraska pitchers throw one-hitter in rout of UNK
The Nebraska softball team beat Nebraska-Kearney 10-0 in a fall season exhibition Thursday at Bowlin Stadium. Kaylin Kinney, Sarah Harness and Kendall Mangel each pitched for the Huskers, combining for nine strikeouts in a one-hitter. Kinney and Harness both figure to play a key role in the pitching rotation this spring.
School lunch menus
Monday, Sept. 26: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin sandwich. Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily. Monday, Sept. 26: Rib patty on a bun, tater tots, baked beans, fruit. Tuesday, Sept. 27: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed vegetables, fruit. People are also...
Stuckey continues to roll, wins Lincoln North Star invite
LINCOLN – One of the most prolific cross country runners in York girls cross country history was Erin Lee. Lee set all kinds of records in both cross country and track, but on Thursday she had to move over and make room for York junior Kassidy Stuckey. Stuckey bettered her course record on the Pioneer Park lay out during the Lincoln North Star Invite.
Hawks down Kenesaw in four for season’s sixth win
HAMPTON – In the team’s final match before its home invite Saturday, the Hampton Hawks improved their record to 6-10 with a 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27 win in four sets over the Kenesaw Blue Devils. Gavin Gilmore connected on 35 of 41 swings and hammered 13 kills to...
Vikings pull away from Dukes in second half
WAVERLY – For two and three-fourths quarters, the York Dukes remained within shouting distance of the host Waverly Vikings on Friday night. However, Waverly’s one-yard rushing touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter followed by York fumbling the first snap of the final stanza into the end zone – where it was recovered for a Vikings touchdown – created a 14-point swing and turned what had been a 14-0 ballgame into a 28-0 hole the Dukes could not climb out of in an eventual 35-7 loss.
