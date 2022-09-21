ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cordarrelle Patterson rumbles Falcons past Seahawks 27-23

SEATTLE (AP) — After more than a week away from home, Cordarrelle Patterson wasn’t about to head back to Atlanta as one of two winless teams in the NFL. “We’ve been away for eight days. I told them there’s no way I’m coming home with a ‘L,’” Patterson said. “My family would kill me if I was gone that long and lose.” Patterson more than did his part, rushing for a career-high 141 yards and one touchdown, and the Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 on Sunday for their first win of the season. After narrowly losing last week in Los Angeles against the Rams, the Falcons remained on the West Coast and spent the week in Seattle preparing for the Seahawks. They’ll head back home after managing to avoid joining Las Vegas as the only 0-3 teams in the league.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his favorite target to retirement, the 45-year-old Brady isn’t passing at his usual prolific rate. Still, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance against the Green Bay Packers after Brady connected with Russell Gage on a 1-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left. But a delay-of-game penalty pushed the 2-point conversion back to the 7 and Brady’s pass fell incomplete, giving the Packers a 14-12 victory Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive 38-10 victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Herbert started after being listed as questionable all week with a rib injury. The third-year quarterback passed for 297 yards but turned it over twice, finishing 25 of 45 with a touchdown. Jacksonville’s road skid was tied for the eighth-longest in league history. The Jags won in the Pacific time zone for the fourth time in 19 trips and beat the Bolts on the road for the first time in six tries. Riley Patterson kicked three field goals as the Jaguars (2-1) went over the 30-point mark for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season. It also marks the first time since December of 2000 they have won consecutive games by at least 20 points.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy