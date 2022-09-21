Read full article on original website
Watch: North Carolina Tar Heels Radio Announcer Jones Angell Previews Notre Dame vs. UNC
Jones Angell of the Tar Heel Sports Network talks about the developing rivalry between Notre Dame and North Carolina, and gives Irish fans an overview of the North Carolina offense and defense, in addition to his keys in the game.
Three keys for the Kansas Jayhawks against the Duke Blue Devils
The Kansas Jayhawks have started 3-0 on the season, defeating the Houston Cougars handily 48-30 last weekend. Lance Leipold and his staff have this team playing at a high level, and the confidence is oozing from the players. The Jayhawks host the Duke Blue Devils this Saturday with a great chance to remain undefeated. This game is going to be significant for both squads. With that being said, what are the three keys to another Jayhawk victory?
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Virginia Tech
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Hokies.
Five keys to a victory for Pitt against Rhode Island
Ed O'Brien of Panther247 breaks down his three keys to a victory for Pitt when they face Rhode Island this weekend.
WATCH: Neal Brown Virginia Tech Postgame
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media following the return of the Black Diamond Rivalry.
Florida State announces rare sellout at Doak Campbell Stadium
The 3-0 Florida State Seminoles will welcome Boston College to a sold-out crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first sellout for the Seminoles at the stadium’s current capacity of 79,560 seats. The 2022 season has started off much better than the 2021 season for Mike Norvell’s squad....
Watch Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Rhode Island Rams at noon ET on Saturday at home. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while Rhode Island will be stumbling in from a loss. When you finish with 237 more yards than your opponent like Pitt did last...
Desmond Howard: 'I don’t think that the ACC necessarily goes through Clemson'
On ESPN’s College Football Live, college football analysts David Pollack and Desmond Howard discussed fifth-ranked Clemson’s game at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday. Howard said he thinks the (...)
