The body found on Longs Peak has been identified as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster. Jacobs had called for help late Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, after he became lost in deteriorating weather. Jacobs called a friend on his cellphone when he became lost. He was unprepared for winter conditions or to spend the night at elevations above 13,000 feet. This was relayed to park rangers in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park rangers were able to briefly contact Jacobs via text message to learn his location. It was determined that he would try to move toward the Agnes Vaille Shelter. That's when communication...

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO