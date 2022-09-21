ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

estesparknews.com

Marys Lake Forest Health Project

As of September 21st, work has begun on The Marys Lake Forest Health project, which has been designed to address the danger of wildfire in a high-risk area and help protect the water supply in Marys Lake. By reducing the fire fuel load in a forest, any wildfire is more easily contained and the amount of ash and other debris that flows into the water supply is reduced.
ESTES PARK, CO
Summit Daily News

Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?

With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State
Estes Park, CO
Colorado Government
Estes Park, CO
94.3 The X

Mr Yo’s Donuts Set To Sweeten Up Fort Collins

Are there other donut shops in Fort Collins? Yes. Is Mr Yo's going to be able to compete with them in terms of quality and service? Absolutely. Mr. Yo's Donuts has been a staple in the Windsor community for 9 years now and they're expanding into Fort Collins to make the "Choice City" even sweeter than it already is by opening up a location at 1335 West Elizabeth Street starting on Monday August 8th.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Reindeer injures man in northern Colorado

According to a report from KDVR, Poudre Fire Authority has confirmed that a man was injured by a reindeer on a Fort Collins farm on Wednesday night. Reindeer are considered livestock in Colorado, though there are some requirements in place for importing this species, including veterinarian inspection, permitting, medical treatment, and additional testing.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Body found on Longs Peak identified as Russell Jacobs

The body found on Longs Peak has been identified as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster. Jacobs had called for help late Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, after he became lost in deteriorating weather. Jacobs called a friend on his cellphone when he became lost. He was unprepared for winter conditions or to spend the night at elevations above 13,000 feet. This was relayed to park rangers in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park rangers were able to briefly contact Jacobs via text message to learn his location. It was determined that he would try to move toward the Agnes Vaille Shelter. That's when communication...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Westword

Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City

The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado State University Has a Logging Team — But What is Logging?

Considering that I'm a Colorado State University alum and a current radio DJ, you won't be surprised to learn that I spent most of my college years in student media. Still, I had a friend in the Beekeeping Club and another in the Dead Poets Society, so I was aware of the school's unique organizations. But I had never, ever heard of the CSU Logging Team — until I got an email about their upcoming event.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX31 Denver

1,100 Xcel Energy customers in these areas could lose power Saturday

In an effort to support the state's wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge on Saturday.
EVERGREEN, CO

