Read full article on original website
Related
Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name
Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
SkySports
Jhulan Goswami: Leading ODI wicket-taker to retire from international cricket after England vs India finale at Lord's
Rumours of the 39-year-old's imminent international retirement were confirmed by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, although Goswami could yet play in the inaugural season of the Women's Indian Premier League next year. And Goswami will end as she began, taking on England in the third ODI more than 20 years after...
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Moeen Ali admits one-over 'gamble' on his own off-spin failed in second T20I
England captain Moeen Ali insisted a one-over "gamble" on his own off-spin was the deciding moment after a match-winning masterclass from Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The home side chased down a target of 200 in sensational fashion at Karachi's National Stadium, as Babar's unbeaten 110 and 88...
Twitter goes wild as Rohit Sharma breaks two huge world records
India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his best on Friday as he led the Men in Blue to a six-wicket triumph in the rain-curtailed second T20I against Australia in Nagpur. With inclement weather reducing the match to an eight-overs a side contest, Australia put a solid total of 90/5 on the board with Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade smashing a 15-ball 31 and an unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries respectively.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
SkySports
England women's coach contenders: Who could take over from Lisa Keightley and lead a young England side?
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in August that she will not extend her contract and the ODI series against India would be her last. Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.
SkySports
England vs India: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten century sets up ODI series-clinching win for tourists
India sealed a one-day international series win over England as captain Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant unbeaten century set up an 88-run victory at Canterbury. Kaur's stunning 143 not out helped her side post 333-5 after being put in to bat, before England were all out for 245 to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of Saturday's series finale at Lord's.
BBC
England beat Pakistan by 63 runs in third T20 - radio & text
That's it from us after a clinical performance from England to edge ahead in this epic seven-match series. There were plenty of standout performances and you can read all about them in Tom Mallows' excellent report. It is the last international match of the English summer tomorrow as England women...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Zealand vs Australia LIVE: Rugby Championship result as All Blacks notch big win at Eden Park
The All Blacks put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy with a convincing 40-14 bonus victory over an error-prone and ill-disciplined Wallabies side at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.The victory means the Springboks will also need to secure a bonus point and beat Argentina by at least 39 points in the final match of the championship in Durban later on Saturday to take the title back to South Africa.New Zealand hammered the Australians at the breakdown and a Will Jordan score supplemented by a penalty try helped them to a comfortable 17-0 lead after a fractious first half which...
Tammy Beaumont excited by Lord’s return after ‘far too long’ away
Tammy Beaumont believes the five years since England last played a one-day international at Lord’s has been “far too long” as they prepare to return to the Home of Cricket for the final match of the series against India.England last played at Lord’s for the historic World Cup final in 2017 and India were the opponents when they lifted the trophy in front of a sell-out crowd.In 2021 England did not play at a single Test venue, but this year they have already played at Durham’s Seat Unique Riverside and will play their final match of their summer at Lord’s...
Rising Star Africa lists Africa’s top teenage athletes
The newly built organization ‘Rising Star Africa’ has announced their the top high school athletes across Africa and have uploaded a new list of its current achievers and achievements via the Newsbreak media.
BBC
Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten to compete despite elbow fracture
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow. Doctors...
Comments / 0