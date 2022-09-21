Tammy Beaumont believes the five years since England last played a one-day international at Lord’s has been “far too long” as they prepare to return to the Home of Cricket for the final match of the series against India.England last played at Lord’s for the historic World Cup final in 2017 and India were the opponents when they lifted the trophy in front of a sell-out crowd.In 2021 England did not play at a single Test venue, but this year they have already played at Durham’s Seat Unique Riverside and will play their final match of their summer at Lord’s...

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO