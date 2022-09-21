ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

“160k views in 2 days”- LIV Golf Chicago event seems to have more audience following than the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship

By Paridhi Agarwal
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
firstsportz.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals what annoys him most about the Chicago Street Race

NASCAR cup series will race in Chicago Downtown in 2023. The event will feature the street course debut of the premier racing series. The decision has divided the racing community as a whole. The political uncertainty surrounding the event is a factor behind the mixed reactions. The proposed region for the race is also a hotbed for criminal violence.
CHICAGO, IL
bigislandmusic.net

“Take Me Back To Chicago” Coming October 7

Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m. The timeless music of Chicago comes to life with CTA (Chicago Transit Authority), featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and co-founding member of Chicago, Danny Seraphine, in Take Me Back to Chicago. The concert will take place at the Kahilu Theatre on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
wmay.com

Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82

An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
GALENA, IL
South Side Weekly

Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook

arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Who is the new chief on Chicago PD?

There’s a new chief in town. That usually means trouble and change for Voight and Intelligence. Who is the new chief in Chicago PD Season 10?. There’s a new chief, and that doesn’t usually mean good things for Intelligence. A new chief usually means change, and it’s not always change that Voight can get behind.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving WDIV for new job in Chicago

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
DETROIT, MI
Person
Greg Norman
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest

Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
CHICAGO, IL
14news.com

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
OAK FOREST, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
rejournals.com

Peak Properties takes over management of condominium to apartments deconversion in Chicago’s Gold Coast

Peak Properties adds to its high-rise collection of management projects with a new deconversion in the Gold Coast neighborhood at 1211 N. LaSalle in Chicago’s Gold Coast. The 19-story brick building built in 1929 as a hotel was converted to condos in 2006. Features include 68 residential units and ground-floor retail. With an exceptional location, the ground floor will be converted to high level amenity spaces and the apartments will keep their vintage feel with premium upgrades.
CHICAGO, IL
