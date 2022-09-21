“160k views in 2 days”- LIV Golf Chicago event seems to have more audience following than the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship

Read full article on original website
Related
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
firstsportz.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals what annoys him most about the Chicago Street Race
NASCAR cup series will race in Chicago Downtown in 2023. The event will feature the street course debut of the premier racing series. The decision has divided the racing community as a whole. The political uncertainty surrounding the event is a factor behind the mixed reactions. The proposed region for the race is also a hotbed for criminal violence.
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
bigislandmusic.net
“Take Me Back To Chicago” Coming October 7
Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m. The timeless music of Chicago comes to life with CTA (Chicago Transit Authority), featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and co-founding member of Chicago, Danny Seraphine, in Take Me Back to Chicago. The concert will take place at the Kahilu Theatre on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook
arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Who is the new chief on Chicago PD?
There’s a new chief in town. That usually means trouble and change for Voight and Intelligence. Who is the new chief in Chicago PD Season 10?. There’s a new chief, and that doesn’t usually mean good things for Intelligence. A new chief usually means change, and it’s not always change that Voight can get behind.
Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving WDIV for new job in Chicago
WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest
Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
Augustana football handed first loss to ranked Wheaton at home
Augustana football started off fast scoring on the first drive of the game against a ranked Wheaton team in conference play, however couldn’t hold off a second half surge, falling 38-28. The Vikings will be on the road the next two weeks before returning home against Washington St. Louis.
14news.com
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
rejournals.com
Peak Properties takes over management of condominium to apartments deconversion in Chicago’s Gold Coast
Peak Properties adds to its high-rise collection of management projects with a new deconversion in the Gold Coast neighborhood at 1211 N. LaSalle in Chicago’s Gold Coast. The 19-story brick building built in 1929 as a hotel was converted to condos in 2006. Features include 68 residential units and ground-floor retail. With an exceptional location, the ground floor will be converted to high level amenity spaces and the apartments will keep their vintage feel with premium upgrades.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos: James Kwiecinski leads No. 2 Lincoln-Way East past No. 25 Bolingbrook
Lincoln-Way East passed another big test on Friday night. The No. 2 team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings, the Griffins jumped out to an early lead and held off visiting No. 25 Bolingbrook in the second half for an impressive 42-32 victory. Running back James Kwiecinski led the ...
One question: what do other Americans think of Chicago?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Chicago?
Where can I legally smoke or consume weed in Chicago?
Just as the title says. I'm coming here recently and finding somewhere to spend. But not sure what suggestions I should take. Thanks for any advice.
Comments / 0