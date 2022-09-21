ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown Co. test scores improve in 2022, but still trail pre-pandemic levels

By Mike Woodel mwoodel@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

New Williamsburg interim superintendent, besieged by controversy, gets state backing

KINGSTREE — A number of controversies have trailed Kelvin Wymbs, Williamsburg County’s new interim school superintendent. He has been accused by colleagues of unprofessional outbursts of anger. A sheriff’s deputy observed him threatening a school board member. Two of his former employees claim he pushed them out of their jobs and sued him.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?

Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting

It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown County, SC
Health
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Education
City
Georgetown, SC
State
South Carolina State
Georgetown County, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Georgetown Co#The School Board#Scpass#Georgetown County School
The Post and Courier

An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder

A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Conway unofficially changes city name to boost fall tourism

CONWAY — The city of Conway has taken Halloween to the next level. City Mayor Barbara Blaine-Bellamy signed a proclamation Sept. 23 that approved a temporary, unofficial name change for the city — from Conway, S.C., to "Halloween, S.C." The name change would only last until the end of October, and it would not impact legal addresses. #
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Post and Courier

On the move: Grand Strand hires and promotions

MYRTLE BEACH — Local healthcare system Grand Strand Health has named Stacey Howard as its next Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to have Stacey join our Grand Strand Health leadership team,” said Mark Sims, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Strand Health. “Her vast experience and dedication to our mission will serve our health system and colleagues well as she focuses on growing our existing operations.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's four kinds of boaters and the differences between them

You might accuse me of oversimplification, but I wish to assert that, essentially, the waters around Charleston provide habitat for four kinds of boaters. Two kinds prefer power boats, and two kinds prefer sailboats. I know, I know, some people like parasailing or kayaking or zipping around on Jet Skis....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County to hold meeting on proposed 2,000-acre solar farm

GEORGETOWN — County officials have scheduled an Oct. 10 community meeting in Lambertown to discuss a proposed 2,061-acre solar farm. The Georgetown County Planning Department scheduled the community meeting to help address concerns about the solar farm project, according to a Sept. 23 news release from the county. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saints Delight Pentecostal Church, 8285 Saints Delight Road, Andrews.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program

Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Explore Charleston CEO says no ill-intent with Cayman bank account

Charleston’s state-funded tourism marketing group stowed nearly $2 million in public money in an offshore account on an island nation known for banking secrecy long favored by tax dodgers and money launderers. Helen Hill, chief executive of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau also known as Explore Charleston,...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy