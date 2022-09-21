ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Praise 93.3

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s Sherry Nwosu Releases Second Single

Born and reared on Monroeville, AL (also the hometown of “To Kill A Mockingbird” author, Harper Lee), Sherry Nwosu realized at a young age that she was blessed with a great voice and a hunger to serve God. Starting at 6 years old, her mom would take her to various churches where Sherry would sing and learn from various choirs and praise team members. During her collegiate years, Sherry attended Troy University, in Troy, AL, where she obtained her bachelor’s & master’s degrees, and served as the president of the Pentecostal Campus Ministry.
MONROEVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s Shannon Oliver Drops New Music

Shannon Oliver AKA Rubber Ducky. and is from Jemison Alabama. He is a husband to the wonderful Aleisha Oliver and a father to the fabulous five kids, Yasmine Shaunell Jerrell Jaden and Jaicee. He is a licensed minister on June 28, 2009, and was ordained December 2012. Oliver became a member the renowned Christian fraternity Gamma Phi Delta Christian Fraternity Incorporated in the year of 2008 on the campus of Troy University, where he was sharpened as a Christian and eventually became a man who wanted to live for God. He is now a coach and teacher at Dallas County High School where he shapes the minds of youth through music, sports and education.
JEMISON, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Be On The Lookout For A Deadly Fuzzy Caterpillar

Well, nature has thrown me a curve ball, again. Caterpillars are something almost every one of us has touched as children. I know I have had one crawling on my hand as a child playing in my backyard. So it’s cute and fuzzy and you just want to touch it…...
Praise 93.3

56-Year-Old McCalla Man Dies After Fall While Cutting Tree Limbs

A 56-year-old McCalla man died there Saturday afternoon after he reportedly fell off a ladder while trimming a tree. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, their deputies responded to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla on reports that a person had fallen out of a tree there.
MCCALLA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
