Maine State

Z107.3

Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers

The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
MAINE STATE
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense

NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Amid the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border and into communities across America, two congressmen have introduced a bill to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder offense. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales introduced...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Maine residents only have a few weeks left to claim one-time $850 check

The clock is ticking for Maine residents to collect their $850 relief checks. Some 858,000 people are estimated to be eligible to receive the relief payment, which taps into a budget surplus for funding and is intended to alleviate inflationary and other pandemic woes afflicting residents of the Pine Tree State. Recipients have until the end of October to file the proper paperwork.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25

Happy Fall, everyone! What happened to September? As we head towards October, that means there won't be any shortage of harvest and fall-related events. If you haven't checked out one of Maine's fairs, you might want to do that as your time is running out for this year as the fair season will be over in the next two weeks. This weekend also has the Dempsey Challenge being held in Lewiston, and I also can't forget to mention free admission on Saturday, 9/24 to Acadia National Park with National Public Lands Day.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Watch The New Hopeful Sign In Augusta Lit For The First Time

Hope. While it is a simple, four letter, word, it means so much. We all need it, but it means something completely different to each one of us. A few years ago, knowing the country needed hope, Maine artist Charlie Hewitt created a sign designed to make people think about hope. He knew that we needed to come together to talk through our differences to get things done so that our children and grandchildren can have the kind of world we'd want them to have.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

