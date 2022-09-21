Read full article on original website
Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers
The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. See...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Maine Hunter Shoots 500-lb Black Bear That ‘Terrorized’ Neighborhood for Years
He wasn’t a white whale, but for one Maine hunter, the black bear that has been dubbed the “Zodiac” was pretty close. And now the hunter, Jamie Lambert has finally bagged the Zodiac after persuing the massive black bear for several years. Maine Hunter Finally Takes Down...
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
Four Black teens are learning how to lobster in a new program called "Lift All Boats." Maine's seafood packing plants have a diverse workforce, but commercial fishing is mostly white.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense
NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Amid the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border and into communities across America, two congressmen have introduced a bill to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder offense. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales introduced...
Investigation into Maine jail call recordings receives national recognition
An investigative series by Samantha Hogan, who was hired as The Maine Monitor’s first full-time reporter in 2019 and has established herself as one of the state’s top investigative reporters, received honorable mention recognition for investigative reporting in a contest conducted by the Institute for Nonprofit News. Four...
Washington Examiner
Maine residents only have a few weeks left to claim one-time $850 check
The clock is ticking for Maine residents to collect their $850 relief checks. Some 858,000 people are estimated to be eligible to receive the relief payment, which taps into a budget surplus for funding and is intended to alleviate inflationary and other pandemic woes afflicting residents of the Pine Tree State. Recipients have until the end of October to file the proper paperwork.
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25
Happy Fall, everyone! What happened to September? As we head towards October, that means there won't be any shortage of harvest and fall-related events. If you haven't checked out one of Maine's fairs, you might want to do that as your time is running out for this year as the fair season will be over in the next two weeks. This weekend also has the Dempsey Challenge being held in Lewiston, and I also can't forget to mention free admission on Saturday, 9/24 to Acadia National Park with National Public Lands Day.
Watch The New Hopeful Sign In Augusta Lit For The First Time
Hope. While it is a simple, four letter, word, it means so much. We all need it, but it means something completely different to each one of us. A few years ago, knowing the country needed hope, Maine artist Charlie Hewitt created a sign designed to make people think about hope. He knew that we needed to come together to talk through our differences to get things done so that our children and grandchildren can have the kind of world we'd want them to have.
