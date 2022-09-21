ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vince Wilfork wants to meet with Patriots ahead of Ravens matchup

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is no stranger to the rivalry between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots played the Ravens 10 times during his 11 seasons with New England, including some heated postseason battles. The rivalry has quieted down a bit since then, as New England and Baltimore have met just three times since 2014. New England defeated Baltimore by a 23-17 margin the last time the two teams met in a torrential downpour of rainy conditions.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

New England Patriots week three injury report vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens square off in week three. It’s the Patriots home opener, but what do their injury lists look like? Injuries are already plaguing many teams across the NFL, and both the Patriots and Ravens will have their own to deal with. Depending on...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy