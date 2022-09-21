Read full article on original website
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Best Attendees at the UTEP Football Game Goes to These Greats
If you attended the UTEP Miners football game vs. Boise State then you may have spotted a couple of celebrities. Besides UTEP Miners stealing the spotlight for winning and playing a great game, they weren't the only cool guys around. If you watched the college football game on CBS Sports...
Who Is The Guy Chico The Chihuahua Is Holding A Photo Of?
Happy Fall, ya'll! The El Paso Chihuahuas season has been in full swing all summer - but Chico the Chihuahua is ready for Autumn. In fact... here he is holding a... Maple Leaf. This confused some fans, so I decided to do some digging. At first I thought it was...
El Paso Rhinos Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Serape-Style Jerseys For Season Opener
Hockey season is back and the El Paso Rhinos NA3HL team is excited to be kicking off the beginning of their season during Hispanic Heritage Month!. Hispanic Heritage month began on September 15th and continues until October 15th. It’s a month dedicated to celebrating our culture and educating others of the importance of Hispanic culture in our community.
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
Popular TX Blogger Showed Love During A Stay At An El Paso Hotel
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
El Paso Is Inspiration For Album Title & Short Film For TX Rocker
We know El Paso has been a hot spot for both recording artists, and musicians filming music videos here. Well there's been another one that has recorded here in town, out at Sonic Ranch studios in Tornillo: the rock/country/90s alt-rock artist Koe Wetzel. Hailing from Pittsburg (not the city in...
A Lucky El Paso Fan Got To Party With YouTube Superstars
Seeing a live show is one thing, BEING on stage at a live show or MEETING our favorite celebrities, that's a whole 'nother feeling! We've seen some lucky El Paso fans be on stage before, like the one fan who got to shred with Hollywood Undead or the Metallica fan who got to be in one of their music videos.
Help an El Paso Clown Make the Top 10 In Face of Horror Contest
Halloween month is quickly approaching which means time to get your costumes ready. But some people, need to bust out their costumes now to win big. There are some people in El Paso who live for Halloween and go all out. Especially one particular dude who loves to frighten people with his spooky clown looks.
I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better
A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
Sister Owned El Paso Concert Venue Bringing 2 Shows In October
Don Haskins, Abraham Chavez, The Rockhouse... we've seen some incredible shows happen at these venues in town. Well as anyone would tell you, there's way more venues in town including The Lowbrow or the Love Buzz. But as of 2021, there's another venue that's been hosting some energetic & rowdy...
El Pasoans Would Love To See These Local Restaurants Open Up In Our Airport
Traveling. It’s all fun and games until you’re stuck in an airport because of delays and the airport you’re at doesn’t have the best restaurant or store options!. Now, I’m not much of an airplane traveler. I prefer road trips, but I have traveled a few times and I have witnessed some pretty amazing airports!
The Spookiest House You’re Guaranteed to Get Scared at Is In TX
Everyone is excited for Halloween and the spooky season since October is around the corner. Tons of El Pasoans enjoy hearing or visiting haunted places in the borderland. We have all seen some spooky things happen at a cemetery, De Soto Hotel, or El Paso High School. There is no denying that those places sure are surely haunted.
Forgot the Concert Venue’s Bag Policy? Some Are Just Ditching Their Bags
UTEP's Don Haskins Center has a pretty strict bag policy, in case you didn't know- this is your reminder!. The last time I went to an event at the Don, many people were super upset that they had to take their significant others' purse back to the car! Don't be that guy who berates the security guys at the door because you don't want to take the purse back to the car (which I have seen!). You can read more about their clear bag policy, and what is also prohibited here.
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl ‘Kaeli’
El Paso's famous social media star Les Do Makeup has given birth to her second child, a healthy baby girl named Kaeli. We, along with her fans, have been on baby watch for the last few weeks anticipating the arrival of Les Do Makeup's second baby. Finally, after a couple...
Last Thursdays El Paso Hosting Popular Tour Of 3D Balloon Murals
Last Thursdays El Paso returns with another immersive art walk across town, including a tour of the famous 3D mylar balloon murals created by local artist Tino Ortega. On the last Thursday of the month, join Last Thursdays El Paso in partnership with Visit El Paso and local artist Tino Ortega to discover the meaning behind some of El Paso's most famous murals created to unite our community.
Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
These Are The 10 Best El Paso Steakhouses According to Yelp
Last week I wrote about 5 particular local steakhouses that, in my opinion, make a delicious steak, JUST as good as some national steakhouses. Well according to Yelp, they also agree with me. Usually whenever they post a top 10 local list, occasionally you'll see big chain restaurants featured. Not for steakhouses though!
Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso
Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
El Paso Teachers Share The Strangest Things They’ve Confiscated From Students
Children are interesting creatures. I can say that because at one point in my life I was a child and I was DEFINITELY an interesting child. Some may say I still haven’t grown out of my “interesting” phase but I call those people, haters!! Jk. Anyways, we...
