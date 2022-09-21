Read full article on original website
Volunteers turn in signatures in effort to block AZ school voucher expansion bill
Volunteers with Save Our Schools Arizona gathered at the Secretary of State’s Office on Friday. They turned in 141,714 signatures in an effort to refer a school voucher expansion bill to the ballot. House Bill 2853 makes any Arizona student eligible to get state funds to attend a private...
During debate with Fontes, Finchem claims 2020 election was 'irredeemably compromised'
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, claimed the 2020 election was “irredeemably compromised” when asked to account for his belief that former President Donald Trump, not President Joe Biden, won the popular vote in Arizona two years ago. During a debate with Democrat Adrian...
