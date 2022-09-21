Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
UNI volleyball earns 3-1 victory Saturday at UIC
CHICAGO – The UNI Panther volleyball team defeated the UIC Flames by a final score of 3-1 (25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16) Saturday at the Flames Athletic Center. UNI improved to 9-6 overall and 2-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play while UIC dropped to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 for league action.
unipanthers.com
UNI soccer welcomes Missouri State to Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI soccer returns home to try and begin a Missouri Valley Conference winning streak. The Panthers had a successful first game on the road in Normal against Illinois State. UNI's offense exploded for three goals after being shutout for four games and hope to do the same against the Bears. Last year the Panthers had a successful game in the rain in Springfield against Missouri State, scoring two goals and shutting out the Bears for their second conference win. UNI will hope to continue the trend by getting its second conference win again this weekend.
unipanthers.com
UNI football rolls to resounding win at Western Illinois, 52-17
MACOMB, Ill. --- UNI's defense came alive in the third quarter with a pair of Woo Governor interceptions returned for touchdowns as the Panthers earned their first victory of the season with a 52-17 rout of Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon. Governor tied UNI's single season record with his two...
unipanthers.com
UNI women's golf to open play at Briar Ridge Invitational on Monday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI women's golf will continue its fall season Monday morning as it opens play at the Briar Ridge Invitational in Schererville, Indiana. UNI is scheduled to tee off shortly before noon on the first day of competition, with tee times for Tuesday's action to be announced.
unipanthers.com
Panthers knock off unbeaten Beacons in five-setter
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Despite facing several late deficits and an opposing match point in the fourth set against the undefeated Valparaiso Beacons, the UNI Panther volleyball team rallied for a 3-2 win (14-25, 25-22, 18-25, 27-25, 15-9) Friday in the Athletics-Recreation Center to begin Missouri Valley Conference play. UNI...
unipanthers.com
Panther men's golf stays in-state for Zach Johnson Invitational
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men's golf continues its fall season with the second competition of the month at the Zach Johnson Invitational in West Des Moines starting Monday. The Panthers will begin with a 36-hole shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. to open the tournament on Monday, followed by an 18-hole round beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
KCRG.com
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion notified the public on Saturday of apparent rumors involving weapons at a high school football game on Friday night. The Marion Police Department, in a post on the agency’s Facebook page, said that it was following up on social media posts about, and incidents at, Linn-Mar High School’s football game on Friday evening. Officials said that police dealt with three incidents with students at the game, some of which involved reports of weapons.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nordstrom Inc. adopted a “poison pill” this week, just a day after announcing more than 200 layoffs at a Cedar Rapids distribution center. The move allows existing shareholders the chance to buy more shares at a discount, which the company hopes will allow it to avoid any potential hostile takeovers.
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
