ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD receives unspecified ransom demand over cyber attack

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYZHE_0i4xprAN00

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed Wednesday it has received a ransom demand following a Labor Day weekend cyber attack that led to a shutdown of most of the district’s computer systems.

The district has not responded to the unspecified demand, the source of which was not identified.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the ransom demand, there have been “no new security breaches” stemming from the cyber attack, and the district is continuing “our ramping up of apps and systems.”

District officials said earlier that the attack temporarily interfered with the LAUSD website and email system. But officials said employee health care and payroll were not affected, nor did the hack impact safety and emergency mechanisms in place at schools.

In the days after the hack, Carvalho said the district had not received any sort of ransom demand, although he indicated the hackers appeared to have planted a series of digital “tripwires,” which could have disabled more systems. That prompted the district to take the extraordinary step of shutting down most of its computer systems over Labor Day weekend to fully assess the extent of the hack, then slowly bring things back online.

The process also required students and staff to reset their district passwords — a laborious process for the nation’s second-largest school district.

It was unclear if the receipt of a ransom demand weeks after the initial attack was an indication that the hackers obtained or could potentially obtain more sensitive information.

Last week, the LAUSD Board of Education approved an emergency declaration in response to the attack, authorizing Carvalho to quickly sign emergency contracts to rectify the problems without the usual drawn-out bidding requirements.

The identity of the hackers has not been released, although some reports linked the attack to a cybercriminal syndicate known as the Vice Society.

District officials first detected unusual activity Sept. 3 from an external entity, prompting the district to deactivate all its systems in an “unprecedented” move.

Subsequently, the district contacted federal officials, prompting the White House to mobilize a response from the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to the LAUSD.

Carvalho said the district did not initially know the extent of the hack, leading to the protective move of a system-wide shutdown.

The incident did not lead to any disruption of classes.

District officials said they immediately established a plan of action to provide protection in the future, “informed by top public and private sector technology and cyber security professionals.”

The plan includes:

— Independent Information Technology Task Force: Charged with developing a set of recommendations within 90 days, including monthly status updates;

— Additional human resources: Deployment of IT personnel at all sites to assist with technical issues that may arise in the coming days;

— Technology investments: Full-scale reorganization of departments and systems to build coherence and bolster data safeguards;

— Advisory council: Charged with providing ongoing advisement on best practices and systems, including emerging technological management protocols;

— Technology adviser: Directed to focus on security procedures and practices, as well as conduct an overall data center operations review that includes an assessment of existing technology, critical processes and current infrastructure;

— Budget appropriation: Directed appropriation of any necessary funding to support Information Technology Division infrastructure enhancement;

— Employee training: Develop and implement mandatory cyber security responsibility training;

— Forensic review: Expand ongoing assistance from federal and state law enforcement entities to include a forensic review of systems, and

— Expert team: Creation and deployment of an expert team to assess needs and support the implementation of immediate solutions.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

LAUSD to provide all schools with anti-overdose medication

Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Judge: Search warrants for Kuehl, others obtained properly

A Los Angeles judge said Thursday the sheriff’s department properly obtained warrants to search the home of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and other locations targeted in a political corruption probe, but he ordered the agency to turn over any items seized in the searches to the state Attorney General’s Office, which has taken over the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#Computer Security#Infrastructure Security#Fbi#The Los Angeles Times
HeySoCal

Judge urges lawyers to reach agreement on Grove protests

Although a judge indicated in a tentative ruling that she was poised to grant a preliminary injunction sought by free-speech activists who filed a lawsuit against two companies owned by mayoral candidate Rick Caruso — alleging viewpoint discrimination concerning protest restrictions at the Grove — she recommended at the end of a hearing Thursday that the attorneys try and reach their own agreement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Villanueva defends record in debate with challenger Luna

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended his record from criticism by former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna in a debate Wednesday evening at the Skirball Cultural Center. Since taking office in 2018, Villanueva has drawn criticism for not doing enough to address alleged deputy gangs in the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud

A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy