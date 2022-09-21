Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
mmanews.com
Anderson Silva Gives Timeframe For Retirement
Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in combat sports but isn’t ready to stop quite yet. Anderson Silva has been at the top of the MMA world for several decades. He began in a professional fighting career at 22 years old and has not stopped since. He was a UFC champion and holds the record for most wins in a row. Many have Silva at the top of their greatest of all-time lists and for good reason.
mmanews.com
Pyfer Recalls Harrowing Reasons Why He Left Home At 16
UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer recently described the journey he’s had to make it to the Octagon, including an extremely troublesome childhood. Pyfer has quickly established himself as one of the leading prospects to keep an eye on in MMA’s premier promotion. Whilst he initially saw his chance to join the UFC fall away when he suffered an arm injury on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, “Bodybagz” made the most of his second opportunity, delivering a brutal knockout that not only secured a contract, but birthed the “be Joe Pyfer” tag.
mmanews.com
Bellator Wants Silva/Fedor Superfight Amid Recent Developments
It appears that Anderson Silva has one more MMA fight in him, and it might be against one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Since parting ways with the UFC, Silva has put together a solid run as a boxer, knocking out Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., en route to a marquee matchup with YouTube boxer Jake Paul. It has been a refreshing resurgence from a former champion that found himself losing 7 of his last 10 fights in the UFC, with the bout against Ortiz even resulting in his first knockout since his fight with Stephan Bonnar, all the way back in 2012.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Benson Henderson Sweeping Peter Queally
Benson Henderson got a straightforward win over Peter Queally in the Bellator 265 main event, but the reactions were mixed to say the least. The main event of Bellator’s return Dublin saw former UFC champion Henderson taking on hometown hero Queally, with both men needing a win. The Irishman came into the fight on the back of trading wins and losses with Patricky Pitbull, and Henderson snapping a three-fight skid with a win over Islam Mamedov in January.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Collapses Opponent With Right Hook KO
MMA fighter Erick Sánchez earned one of the most brutal one-punch knockouts of 2022 at Cage Warriors 143. Sánchez faced James Lynch at Cage Warriors 143 on Friday in San Diego, CA. The lightweight matchup was the main event of an under-the-radar card that featured plenty of exciting back-and-forth battles.
mmanews.com
Watch: Kyoji Horiguchi Submits Yuto Hokamura At RIZIN 38
Former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi made a statement in his MMA return at Rizin 38 on Sunday against Yuto Hokamura. Horiguchi made his return to RIZIN following a nearly two-year hiatus while competing in Bellator. He fell short of regaining the Bellator bantamweight title against Sergio Pettis before a unanimous decision loss to Patchy Mix in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix earlier this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Reporter Investigates USADA Not Testing Only McGregor In 2022
The MMA community making a lot of the fact that Conor McGregor has not been tested by USADA so far in 2022, and now we have some direction about what is happening. The fighting future of McGregor has been in question since the moment he broke his leg in the rubber match with Dustin Poirier, as that was the type of injury that some people never recover from, in terms of athletic performance.
mmanews.com
Silva Gives Update On MMA Status, Names Possible Final Fight
It appears as though Anderson Silva hasn’t entirely shut the door on returning to MMA, and he’s even considered the location for his final fight. The 47-year-old is currently scheduled to compete against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Although his post-UFC boxing career has gone well so far, there’s no doubt that fans would be interested in the former UFC middleweight champion returning to MMA.
mmanews.com
Campbell Names Metric That Combate Sits 2nd Behind UFC In
Campbell McLaren not only thinks that Combate Global is one of the world’s top MMA promotions, but he also thinks that it’s right behind the UFC in at least one respect. The Combate Global CEO recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and had some interesting things to say about other MMA organizations such as the Professional Fighters League and Bellator.
mmanews.com
Mike Jackson: If I Suck, Why Would You Want To Fight Me?
Mike Jackson has today returned fire at the fighters calling him out, pondering why, if he is so bad, they want to fight him. Mike Jackson is perhaps best known as the man who was destroyed by Mickey Gall or who destroyed CM Punk. He failed to finish the pro-wrestling superstar and was seen as taking the bout less than seriously. His now infamous bolo punches irked many, including UFC President Dana White. Since that fight, Jackson has been subjected to several callouts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s KO Vs. Mikuru Asakura
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather lived up to his promise of making his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura look easy with a smooth knockout. Mayweather faced Asakura at RIZIN 38 on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Asakura made his first boxing appearance following a long stint in MMA with Rizin.
mmanews.com
Archives: Aljamain Sterling Considering Hiatus From UFC Career (2015)
On this day seven years ago, Aljamain Sterling considered walking away from the sport of MMA indefinitely. In the following article from 2015, we revisit Aljamain Sterling’s deliberation of changing career paths after not being able to find an opponent. As it happens, Sterling isn’t the only fighter who considered retirement after going without an opponent for too long.
mmanews.com
Derek Brunson Lays Down Challenge To Celebrities Who “Play MMA”
Derek Brunson is not the first person to say you don’t play MMA, but he is certainly saying it now. It is impossible to deny that Brunson has worked incredibly hard and devoted his life to being the best he can be at unarmed combat. All of this effort has clearly paid off as well, as he is now one of the top-ranked fighters in the UFC‘s middleweight division, having won five of his last six fights against the best fighters at 185lb.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Yoel Romero Retiring Melvin Manhoef
Yoel Romero has put together his first winning streak since 2016 after earning a decision win over Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285. The last few years have not been easy for Romero, who signed with Bellator after ending his UFC career after losing four of his last five fights. His time in Bellator has been mixed as well, with him losing his debut against Phil Davis before rebounding against Alex Polizzi in May.
mmanews.com
Sonnen: Ngannou Needs To Accept That UFC Doesn’t Need Him
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has looked to send some difficult truths the way of reigning heavyweight king Francis Ngannou. Throughout 2022, Ngannou has been locked in a contractual dispute with the UFC. While his gripes with the promotion began with the creation of an interim title just five months after his crowning at UFC 260, the story turned to the Cameroonian’s expiring contract this past January.
mmanews.com
Anderson Silva Reveals Plans For After Jake Paul Boxing Match
While he’s got his initial focus set on a collision with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul inside the boxing ring, MMA legend Anderson Silva already has another sporting venture in the pipeline. Since exiting the UFC in late 2020 off the back of a 1-7-1 nine-fight run, Silva has breathed fresh...
mmanews.com
Jake Shields Brings OJ Simpson Into Ariel Helwani Feud
Jake Shields has pulled out one from the archives, as he posted a picture of Ariel Helwani with accused double-murderer O.J Simpson. Jake Shields, former Strikeforce middleweight champion and UFC title challenger, posted the picture in retaliation to a few posts by the journalist that took aim at the fighter. The two often exchange unpleasantries, with Shield’s failed USADA tests a subject that is focused on by the reporter.
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (9/19-9/24): Shooto Champ Debuts
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for 19-year-old Shooto champion Yamato Nishikawa and entertaining flyweight Jeff Molina. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Comments / 0