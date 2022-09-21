ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Eleven Warriors

OSU Showed “What We’re Capable Of,” C.J. Stroud is “Never Gonna Play Perfect," Tanner McCalister Says It Was “Kind of Scary” Playing With Two First-Time Starters

Ohio State’s first Big Ten test turned out to be an easy A on Saturday night. Wisconsin put up little in the way of resistance to a scarlet and gray slaughter that saw the Buckeyes score more points on the Badgers than any team in eight years, when Ohio State put a 59-0 beating on them in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.
Eleven Warriors

An Improbable Comeback Against LSU and Iowa Gets Spanked

Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. For only the third time, Ohio State will face a Big Ten opponent on Sept. 24. Prior to today, the Iowa Hawkeyes were the only team from the conference to play the Buckeyes on this date.
thecomeback.com

CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule

Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
Channel 3000

WATCH: Last Badgers QB to beat Buckeyes in Columbus recalls 2004 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Badgers prepare to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, News 3 Now caught up with the last Badgers quarterback to win there. Watch the video above to hear from former QB John Stocco. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
MADISON, WI

