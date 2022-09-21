Read full article on original website
Being a Wisconsin fan just has to suck. Watch a boring 40 year old offense & always know your ceiling is a 30 point (m)
Just like Iowa, a stubborn commitment to a style of football that nobody other than RB’s & OL recruits want to play in. Evolve or die. fans generally want to root for a program that wins. And Wisconsin wins... - Brutus [07:39:33 09/25/22]. 100% correct. Equity in CFB is...
"Credit to Ohio State... Really Good Football Team, a Lot of Respect for Ryan [Day] and What They Do."
Paul Chryst reflected on what went wrong with Wisconsin following the Badgers' 52-21 defeat at the hands of Ohio State on Saturday night, but made sure to offer praise to the Buckeyes before detailing his own team's shortcomings. "First of all, credit to Ohio State. It's a really good football...
they won't be playing OSU, PSU and Michigan every year for ever and ever....
[In reply to "I think Wisconsin’s win totals are a lot of fools gold. The B1G West facilitates 9-win seasons. (m)" by buckeyecurt, posted at 07:46:30 09/25/22]. ...they also get more shots at Rutgers and Indiana as part of that. My only point is that Wisconsin isn't the program...
fans generally want to root for a program that wins. And Wisconsin wins...
[In reply to "Being a Wisconsin fan just has to suck. Watch a boring 40 year old offense & always know your ceiling is a 30 point (m)" by buckeyecurt, posted at 07:05:41 09/25/22]. ...they have their identity and recruit to it. Since Alvarez arrived (yes, the stone ages) their...
Ohio State Separates Itself From Big Ten Contenders With Statement Win While Michigan Shows Signs of Weakness in Conference Opener
Most pundits already viewed the Buckeyes as the class of the conference entering this weekend. But before Ohio State and Michigan began their Big Ten schedule, there was at least a conversation to be had. By Saturday's end, there was no longer a question regarding who holds the title of...
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Tier 2 programs-like Wisconsin- heyday was in the BCS days. They had a realistic shot at a NC..
Schedule an easy out of conference schedule, pull off an upset or 2 in conference and hope that you have enough BCS points to sneak into the national championship game. BCS was the far more interesting system. Playoffs diminishes regular season and essentially eliminates cinderella seasons. Bowl games were still highly valued too.
Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud Talk Following 52-21 Win vs Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud met with reporters immediately following the Buckeyes’ 52-21 win vs Wisconsin. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + The crowd was unbelievable and they don’t take that for granted. +...
Wisconsin normally has a 'really good defense'. they had given up 0, 17 and 7 points their first 3 games...
[In reply to "After 4 games here’s what I think we have…" by 8NCs7.5Heismans, posted at 18:47:49 09/25/22]. ...and Wazzu scored like 40 against Oregon but got only 17 against Wisconsin. Wazzu got all of 2.4 yards per rush on Wisconsin. OSU just torched what likely is a...
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
OSU Showed “What We’re Capable Of,” C.J. Stroud is “Never Gonna Play Perfect," Tanner McCalister Says It Was “Kind of Scary” Playing With Two First-Time Starters
Ohio State’s first Big Ten test turned out to be an easy A on Saturday night. Wisconsin put up little in the way of resistance to a scarlet and gray slaughter that saw the Buckeyes score more points on the Badgers than any team in eight years, when Ohio State put a 59-0 beating on them in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.
An Improbable Comeback Against LSU and Iowa Gets Spanked
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. For only the third time, Ohio State will face a Big Ten opponent on Sept. 24. Prior to today, the Iowa Hawkeyes were the only team from the conference to play the Buckeyes on this date.
They look pretty good but not seeing the disruption from their front 7....
[In reply to "Michigan is a solid team but I don't think they are as good as they were last year. Will need to keep contain on JJ*" by Hanawi, posted at 15:14:42 09/24/22]. ...that could give the OSU offense problems. Regardless of anything else...if their lines dominate like they...
Any team that goes underfunded the B1G will be favored in at least one or two of their playoff games -
[In reply to "Only to get railed by other conference teams " by AkronBuckJF, posted at 10:22:21 09/25/22]. and depending on how their season went (SoS, quality of wins, down year for other conferences, etc) they could be favored to win in every post season game. I don’t think OSU...
I think Wisconsin’s win totals are a lot of fools gold. The B1G West facilitates 9-win seasons. (m)
[In reply to "fans generally want to root for a program that wins. And Wisconsin wins..." by Brutus, posted at 07:39:33 09/25/22]. When the B1G expands & the West dissolves, Iowa and Wisconsin are going to be winning a lot less games in my opinion.
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
I get what he's trying to do and agree some key contributors are young and need experience...
[In reply to "A lot of posts about why starters play so long. It really is simple......" by jharp, posted at 04:30:43 09/25/22]. ...but this team is too banged up at a few key spots to be farting around stuff like this mid 4th quarter in a total blowout. JSN...
Black uniforms are garbage. The uniform answer is so simple yet no one will make it happen…the 2015 Playoff unis
Just take the black letters off the shoulder pads and those are the best uniforms I have ever laid my eyes on. Why someone does wake up and make those the permanent uniforms is just mind numbing. Everyone loves them. Follow Ups:. Not those costumes... * - Tatum [13:18:03 09/24/22]
WATCH: Last Badgers QB to beat Buckeyes in Columbus recalls 2004 win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Badgers prepare to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, News 3 Now caught up with the last Badgers quarterback to win there. Watch the video above to hear from former QB John Stocco. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
