Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Malcolm "Mel" Barnett
Malcolm “Mel” Lloyde Barnett, 83 passed away on September 22, 2022, at his home in Crestline, surrounded by his family. To plant a tree in memory of Malcolm Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Betty Ann Leppert
Betty Ann Leppert, 91, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Betty Leppert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney
Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born December 19, 1939, in Clintwood, Virginia, to Hershel and Wealtha (Edwards) Yates. She belonged to Little Washington First Congregational Church. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting games. Sue also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cav’s, Indians, and Browns. She like to watch birds and loved her flowers.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony
Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Mansfield blanks Lexington
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Mansfield as it controlled Lexington's offense 41-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Minutemen at the intermission.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield powerlifters shine at Orrville event
MANSFIELD -- A group of 11 powerlifters from Mansfield recently competed at the USPA Drug-Tested Tillison Warehouse War in Orrville, and turned in an excellent performance. Jeremiah Pocock, owner of the Katana Fitness Center, coaches the team.
richlandsource.com
Heritage Days offers glimpse into the past at Malabar Farm
LUCAS – Cannonfire shook the grounds of Malabar Farm, rustling the autumn leaves. Reenactors shot muskets, wove yarn and cooked ham and beans in a coal black pot hanging over the fire. The annual Heritage Days Festival is a celebration of past innovations and the way of life in...
richlandsource.com
Reese lights the fuse as Tygers' offense explodes on Lexington
MANSFIELD -- Duke Reese fired four touchdown passes and Mansfield Senior's explosive Tygers showed just how dynamic they can be, particularly during the first half, in a 41-0 destruction of Lexington on Friday night at Arlin Field. Reese finished the night 7-of-17 passing for 313 yards and four scores. But...
richlandsource.com
Findlay earns stressful win over Fremont Ross
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Findlay passed in a 50-48 victory at Fremont Ross' expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Findlay jumped in front of Fremont Ross 20-14 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson sprints past Columbus Bishop Hartley
Columbus Bishop Watterson pushed past Columbus Bishop Hartley for a 3-2 win on September 22 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off on September 23, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Medina triggers avalanche over Euclid
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Medina turned out the lights on Euclid 48-7 in Ohio high school football action on September 23. The last time Medina and Euclid played in a 40-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Findlay Liberty-Benton renders Van Buren's offense pointless
Findlay Liberty-Benton unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Van Buren in a 45-0 shutout at Findlay Liberty-Benton High on September 23 in Ohio football action. In recent action on September 9, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Mogadore and Van Buren took on McComb on September 9 at McComb High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Danville overcomes Loudonville
DANVILLE -- Danville's football team gave its fans a happy Homecoming on Friday night. The Blue Devils charged Loudonville and collected a 19-7 victory during a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference clash.
richlandsource.com
HIllsdale topples Dalton in Wayne County Athletic League action
JEROMESVILLE -- Hillsdale evened its record and stung conference rival Dalton in the process with a 27-12 win during Friday night's Wayne County Athletic League fracas in Jeromesville. Falcons' quarterback Jake Hoverstock ran for 136 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away. He...
richlandsource.com
Wapakoneta thumps Kenton in punishing decision
Wapakoneta gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Kenton 39-8 at Kenton High on September 23 in Ohio football action. Wapakoneta opened with a 10-8 advantage over Kenton through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead denies East Knox's challenge
Mt. Gilead tipped and eventually toppled East Knox 22-6 on September 23 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead an 8-6 lead over East Knox.
richlandsource.com
Bloomdale Elmwood stonewalls Elmore Woodmore
Dominating defense was the calling card of Bloomdale Elmwood as it shut out Elmore Woodmore 53-0 during this Ohio football game. Bloomdale Elmwood opened with a 27-0 advantage over Elmore Woodmore through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs
ONTARIO -- The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) is looking to the community after their Humane Agents have seized 18 dogs from heart breaking, inhumane neglect this past week. “Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back...
Comments / 0