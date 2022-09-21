ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

richmondobserver

The Week Ahead: Richmond Senior Homecoming week

ROCKINGHAM — Week seven of high school athletics begins Monday, with some Richmond Senior High School’s fall sports teams entering the second cycle of Sandhills Athletic Conference play. It’s also homecoming week at Richmond Senior. Those involved in Friday’s homecoming festivities are encouraged to keep their calendars open...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
247Sports

Idaho Native Isiah Harwell Becomes First Sophomore With UNC Offer

Isiah Harwell picked up an offer from North Carolina during his UNC unofficial visit on Saturday, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. The 6-foot-5 sophomore received the Tar Heels' first offer to the class of 2025, and the earliest dolled out by Davis since he became North Carolina's head coach (UNC offered 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson in October of his sophomore season). He's the first Idaho native in the internet era to pick up an offer from the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AL.com

Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina

Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Southern Pines, NC
Southern Pines, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep

The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
DURHAM, NC
raleighmag.com

The Future of Raleigh

An Inside look at 11 of the hottest projects now underway—and shaping the future of our city. Raleigh is changing—from one corner to another there’s a host of inventive, innovative and downright disruptive—in the best way—projects coming down the pipeline. There’s no denying our fair city is undergoing a major face-lift—primed to be all but unrecognizable five years from now.
RALEIGH, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Faye Ward Locklear

HAMLET — Faye Ward Locklear, 78, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, Rockingham. She was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Columbus County, daughter of the late Franklin Matha Ward and Annie Lou Singletary Ward. Faye worked with Sara Lee Hosiery for nearly...
HAMLET, NC
raleighmag.com

33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28

9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
RALEIGH, NC
Savannah Jordan
cbs17

T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
RALEIGH, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Elvin Lewis Dycus, Betty Jo Dycus

HAMLET — Elvin Lewis Dycus and Betty Jo Still Dycus passed away peacefully on Sept. 21 and 22, 2022 at Richmond Pines. Elvin was born Dec. 9, 1928 in Ellerbe. He worked as a loom fixer, a truck driver, and was also a handyman. Betty was born Oct. 3,...
HAMLET, NC
wkml.com

Farm Aid Artist Schedule Announced for Concert Festival in Raleigh

Farm Aid is set for this Saturday, September 24 in Raleigh, and the artist schedule has been released in anticipation of the day-long festival. The lineup is stacked with names well known across the music industry, including Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and more. Note that Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are a late scratch from the lineup due to COVID.
RALEIGH, NC
richmondobserver

Scotland Health LPN honored with DAISY Award

LAURINBURG — Chris Whittington, LPN, has been recognized as a DAISY Award winner by Scotland Health Care System. Whittington, who has been with Scotland Health for 35 years, is a Licensed Practical Nurse in Morrison Manor, the hospice house operated by Scotland Regional Hospice. He was recently honored by hospital executives and his coworkers for his commitment to caring for his patients as well as his teammates.
LAURINBURG, NC

