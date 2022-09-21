Read full article on original website
richmondobserver
The Week Ahead: Richmond Senior Homecoming week
ROCKINGHAM — Week seven of high school athletics begins Monday, with some Richmond Senior High School’s fall sports teams entering the second cycle of Sandhills Athletic Conference play. It’s also homecoming week at Richmond Senior. Those involved in Friday’s homecoming festivities are encouraged to keep their calendars open...
‘Plenty of opportunities’ for Raiders in close loss to 4A rival Pinecrest
SOUTHERN PINES — When head coach Bryan Till addressed the Raider football team following Friday’s game, he reminded his team “you have to fight like that to be in it and the effort ain’t wasted.”. In what proved to be a close game after a slow...
Idaho Native Isiah Harwell Becomes First Sophomore With UNC Offer
Isiah Harwell picked up an offer from North Carolina during his UNC unofficial visit on Saturday, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. The 6-foot-5 sophomore received the Tar Heels' first offer to the class of 2025, and the earliest dolled out by Davis since he became North Carolina's head coach (UNC offered 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson in October of his sophomore season). He's the first Idaho native in the internet era to pick up an offer from the Tar Heels.
Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina
Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep
The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
raleighmag.com
The Future of Raleigh
An Inside look at 11 of the hottest projects now underway—and shaping the future of our city. Raleigh is changing—from one corner to another there’s a host of inventive, innovative and downright disruptive—in the best way—projects coming down the pipeline. There’s no denying our fair city is undergoing a major face-lift—primed to be all but unrecognizable five years from now.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Faye Ward Locklear
HAMLET — Faye Ward Locklear, 78, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, Rockingham. She was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Columbus County, daughter of the late Franklin Matha Ward and Annie Lou Singletary Ward. Faye worked with Sara Lee Hosiery for nearly...
raleighmag.com
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28
9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
cbs17
T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Elvin Lewis Dycus, Betty Jo Dycus
HAMLET — Elvin Lewis Dycus and Betty Jo Still Dycus passed away peacefully on Sept. 21 and 22, 2022 at Richmond Pines. Elvin was born Dec. 9, 1928 in Ellerbe. He worked as a loom fixer, a truck driver, and was also a handyman. Betty was born Oct. 3,...
Live concert venue coming to Raleigh’s Downtown South. Is stadium still in the mix?
A concert venue operated by AEG Presents will be part of this massive upcoming Raleigh development.
North Carolina murder suspect arrested near Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Bush, Clinton, and more show up in NC at Presidents Cup golf tournament
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they're working diligently to provide safety for both former presidents and others attending the Cup.
This Triangle housing market is cooling off at one of the fastest rates in the US
The report from Redfin is based on changes in year-over-year housing market statistics.
wkml.com
Farm Aid Artist Schedule Announced for Concert Festival in Raleigh
Farm Aid is set for this Saturday, September 24 in Raleigh, and the artist schedule has been released in anticipation of the day-long festival. The lineup is stacked with names well known across the music industry, including Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and more. Note that Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are a late scratch from the lineup due to COVID.
richmondobserver
Scotland Health LPN honored with DAISY Award
LAURINBURG — Chris Whittington, LPN, has been recognized as a DAISY Award winner by Scotland Health Care System. Whittington, who has been with Scotland Health for 35 years, is a Licensed Practical Nurse in Morrison Manor, the hospice house operated by Scotland Regional Hospice. He was recently honored by hospital executives and his coworkers for his commitment to caring for his patients as well as his teammates.
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
carolinajournal.com
25 years after slayings, officer’s brother says Beasley no friend of law enforcement
On the 25th anniversary of the officers' murders, Lowry's brother objects to ads while they fight to keep Beasley's clients behind bars. “We’ve been fighting it 25 years and thought it was over when they got the death penalty. It’s like a dripping faucet. It never stops,” said Lowry.
