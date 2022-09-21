Isiah Harwell picked up an offer from North Carolina during his UNC unofficial visit on Saturday, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. The 6-foot-5 sophomore received the Tar Heels' first offer to the class of 2025, and the earliest dolled out by Davis since he became North Carolina's head coach (UNC offered 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson in October of his sophomore season). He's the first Idaho native in the internet era to pick up an offer from the Tar Heels.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO