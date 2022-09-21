ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
WSFA

Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday morning forecast

For tonight, clouds will build in advance of a cold front. It will be much milder than last night, with a low of 58 in the city, while areas to the north and west will bottom out in the upper 40s.Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, with a slight uptick in humidity and notably warmer temps. The chance of rain will gradually increase throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms as well. Some of the storms may be severe, containing damaging wind and small hail. Our high will be 76.The chance of storms lingers into the early overnight hours of Sunday, as we see a low of 62. 
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather is on the way

Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins

A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
ENVIRONMENT
The Brownsville Herald

Shadows reveal autumn's arrival

The onset of autumn arrived without fanfare this past week on the 22nd. If you have been paying attention you have noticed the subtle change in shadows cast by trees and buildings, and the earlier sunsets and later sunrises. The constant gradual changes in the amount of sunlight on our planet is a fascinating thing to ponder when driving to and from your destination each day. The ancient cultures who observed the changing seasons and stars in the skies kept records that are still seen and even studied today.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming

Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Here's everything you need to know about fall equinox, September 23

We are almost at the end of September and have already witnessed the spectacular Moon-Mars conjunction, and beautiful meteor showers like the epsilon-Perseids, Perseid and Kappa-Cygnids. However, there are still some astronomical events left to witness. The Equinox is fast approaching, so be prepared to spectate this astronomical event. Equinox,...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week

The weather is predicted to be more autumnal this week – with showers, cloudy skies and sunny spells expected across the four nations.The Met Office has said the south coast of England is predicted to see heavy showers to begin with, before blustery winds move in and clouds take over for England and Northern Ireland.Some western parts, including Wales and western England, may see sunny spells – while scattered showers are predicted for northern Scotland and some parts of north-west England.🍂 The weather will feel much more autumnal in the week ahead, but which day is looking the driest ❓Find...
ENVIRONMENT

