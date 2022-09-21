Read full article on original website
Tomorrow is the first official day of Fall, but the sun and heat won't be going away yet
That stubborn area of high pressure in the upper levels will continue to grip the area through the weekend. Will be flirting with a record high today with readings in the upper 90s. The record today is 99°.
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
Record heat expected for first day of fall
Fall will arrive tonight at 8:04pm. Before fall gets here there will be a heat punch that may set record highs for the day. 95 degrees is the record with the forecast calling for highs between 95-97 degrees.
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday morning forecast
For tonight, clouds will build in advance of a cold front. It will be much milder than last night, with a low of 58 in the city, while areas to the north and west will bottom out in the upper 40s.Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, with a slight uptick in humidity and notably warmer temps. The chance of rain will gradually increase throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms as well. Some of the storms may be severe, containing damaging wind and small hail. Our high will be 76.The chance of storms lingers into the early overnight hours of Sunday, as we see a low of 62.
Nice weather is on the way
Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins
A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
Shadows reveal autumn’s arrival
The onset of autumn arrived without fanfare this past week on the 22nd. If you have been paying attention you have noticed the subtle change in shadows cast by trees and buildings, and the earlier sunsets and later sunrises. The constant gradual changes in the amount of sunlight on our planet is a fascinating thing to ponder when driving to and from your destination each day. The ancient cultures who observed the changing seasons and stars in the skies kept records that are still seen and even studied today.
Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming
Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
Autumnal equinox 2022 brings fall to the Northern Hemisphere today (Sept. 22)
Autumn arrives on Thursday (Sept. 22) with the Autumnal equinox, but only in the Northern Hemisphere.
Here’s everything you need to know about fall equinox, September 23
We are almost at the end of September and have already witnessed the spectacular Moon-Mars conjunction, and beautiful meteor showers like the epsilon-Perseids, Perseid and Kappa-Cygnids. However, there are still some astronomical events left to witness. The Equinox is fast approaching, so be prepared to spectate this astronomical event. Equinox,...
Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week
The weather is predicted to be more autumnal this week – with showers, cloudy skies and sunny spells expected across the four nations.The Met Office has said the south coast of England is predicted to see heavy showers to begin with, before blustery winds move in and clouds take over for England and Northern Ireland.Some western parts, including Wales and western England, may see sunny spells – while scattered showers are predicted for northern Scotland and some parts of north-west England.🍂 The weather will feel much more autumnal in the week ahead, but which day is looking the driest ❓Find...
The first day of fall marks the autumn equinox, which is different from a solstice
The first day of the Northern Hemisphere's seasons correspond with the Earth's tilt toward or away from the sun.
