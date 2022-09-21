9:04pm yesterday, the Autumnal Equinox marked the end of Astronomical Summer and the start of Astronomical Fall. Right on cue, chilly air pushed in, and the feel of Fall is certain in the air today. In fact, it’s more of a mid to late October feel to the air vs. late September. Highs today run into the mid to upper 50s and winds gust to 30mph. At the coast, waves kick up to 5-10 feet thanks to Fiona, which will pass to our east tonight, and hammer Nova Scotia. Waves tomorrow at our coast will run 6-12 feet, elevating the risk for dangerous rip currents as well.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO