Full On Fall
9:04pm yesterday, the Autumnal Equinox marked the end of Astronomical Summer and the start of Astronomical Fall. Right on cue, chilly air pushed in, and the feel of Fall is certain in the air today. In fact, it’s more of a mid to late October feel to the air vs. late September. Highs today run into the mid to upper 50s and winds gust to 30mph. At the coast, waves kick up to 5-10 feet thanks to Fiona, which will pass to our east tonight, and hammer Nova Scotia. Waves tomorrow at our coast will run 6-12 feet, elevating the risk for dangerous rip currents as well.
Heavy thunderstorms due Sunday night with sun, seasonal temps through Friday
The NWS warned of damaging winds and a possible tornado south of the Mass Pike Sunday night. Next week’s weather will kick off with a bang, as forecasters warn of potentially damaging thunderstorms Sunday night that could bring an isolated tornado south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The National Weather...
Weekend Forecast & Tropical Update
We had a very fall-like day today and it will be even more fall-like tomorrow morning! If you thought it was chilly this morning (40s and 50s), wait til tomorrow morning. Many towns will drop into the 30s overnight tonight!. SATURDAY:. After the chilly start tomorrow morning, we’ll have another...
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
First leg of Green Line D branch shutdowns begin Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Green Line began its rolling service shutdowns Saturday. Shuttle buses will be replacing service on the D branch between Kenmore and Riverside until Oct. 2. Shuttle service will not be available for the Beaconsfield stop. The T is recommending riders walk four minutes to the...
Rolling closures for Green Line’s D branch begin Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Shutdowns for the Green Line’s D branch start Saturday, Sept. 24, and are expected to continue through stretches of late September and October, according to the MBTA. The transportation authority announced the closures earlier this month, detailing how the branch will switch to shuttle service for...
Rapper Post Malone postpones concert at TD Garden following fall on stage last week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Post Malone took to social media Saturday evening to announce the cancellation of his show at TD Garden. The musician, born Austin Richard Post, wrote that he’s experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in St. Louis, Missouri. In the Twitter post, the...
Riders settle in for rolling shutdowns on the Green Line D branch
BOSTON (WHDH) - Work was underway on the first day of rolling service shutdowns for the Green Line D branch as the MBTA began repair and improvement work. Shuttle busses were back on roads Saturday to replace service between Kenmore and Riverside until Oct. 2 during the first of three 9-day shutdowns set to take place over the coming weeks.
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
‘Shoebert’ the seal returns to familiar facility after stint at Beverly pond
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal who grew to be a spectacle at Shoe Pond in Beverly brought himself to authorities on Friday morning, allowing humans to take him in and to an aquarium where he is set to fully recover. Shoebert the seal evaded capture for weeks while staying...
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
Bus fire on Massachusetts Turnpike causes major traffic jam on I-90 west
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A bus fire on Interstate 90, also known as the Massachusetts Turnpike, has caused a lengthy traffic backup on the highway. State police and Sturbridge fire officials said the bus fire happened at about 11 a.m. Saturday on I-90 west near Mile Marker 78.2 in Sturbridge.
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
6 Restaurants With Scrumptious Cheesy Comfort Foods in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Fall, winter, and melted cheese go together so well. I mean, cheese works year-round, but there's honestly something about New England falls and winters that make the melty deliciousness of cheese a delicious must. We start with New Hampshire. I discovered that Gilley's Diner in Portsmouth has mouthwatering chilly cheese...
Passenger van catches fires, spreads to Madison Place shopping center in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire. Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning. One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he...
Tourist saved by Boston doctors after rare infection linked to raw oysters
BOSTON — A vacation in Boston turned into a medical emergency after a plate of raw oysters left a tourist fighting for his life. Now, that man is sharing his story in an exclusive interview with WCVB. Chris Thurman and his wife Amanda Thurman were enjoying their family trip...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Crews investigating fire in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Medford. The Medford Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home on Webber Street Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reports of...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
