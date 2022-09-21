ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Full On Fall

9:04pm yesterday, the Autumnal Equinox marked the end of Astronomical Summer and the start of Astronomical Fall. Right on cue, chilly air pushed in, and the feel of Fall is certain in the air today. In fact, it’s more of a mid to late October feel to the air vs. late September. Highs today run into the mid to upper 50s and winds gust to 30mph. At the coast, waves kick up to 5-10 feet thanks to Fiona, which will pass to our east tonight, and hammer Nova Scotia. Waves tomorrow at our coast will run 6-12 feet, elevating the risk for dangerous rip currents as well.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Weekend Forecast & Tropical Update

We had a very fall-like day today and it will be even more fall-like tomorrow morning! If you thought it was chilly this morning (40s and 50s), wait til tomorrow morning. Many towns will drop into the 30s overnight tonight!. SATURDAY:. After the chilly start tomorrow morning, we’ll have another...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky

EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.  The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
BARRINGTON, RI
City
Boston, MA
whdh.com

First leg of Green Line D branch shutdowns begin Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Green Line began its rolling service shutdowns Saturday. Shuttle buses will be replacing service on the D branch between Kenmore and Riverside until Oct. 2. Shuttle service will not be available for the Beaconsfield stop. The T is recommending riders walk four minutes to the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rolling closures for Green Line’s D branch begin Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shutdowns for the Green Line’s D branch start Saturday, Sept. 24, and are expected to continue through stretches of late September and October, according to the MBTA. The transportation authority announced the closures earlier this month, detailing how the branch will switch to shuttle service for...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Riders settle in for rolling shutdowns on the Green Line D branch

BOSTON (WHDH) - Work was underway on the first day of rolling service shutdowns for the Green Line D branch as the MBTA began repair and improvement work. Shuttle busses were back on roads Saturday to replace service between Kenmore and Riverside until Oct. 2 during the first of three 9-day shutdowns set to take place over the coming weeks.
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
BOSTON, MA
Environment
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating fire in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Medford. The Medford Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home on Webber Street Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reports of...
MEDFORD, MA
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

