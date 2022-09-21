ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

thesungazette.com

Sheriff deputies search for two men for attempted robbery

Just before noon on Sept. 19, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 14900 Block of Road 80 in Tipton for a robbery. When they arrived, Deputies learned two dairy workers in the area were parked on the side of the road near the dairy. Two men wearing masks drove up and tried to take their car. The victims have minor injuries from the broken glass, but will be ok.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Traffic stop leads to one arrest

ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
ROSAMOND, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

UPDATE: Teen arrested in Porterville homicide, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( ) – A teenager has been arrested in Porterville, suspected in the shooting death of a 68-year-old man. Officers say on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m. they responded to a call in which they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox of Porterville unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died at the hospital and detectives took over the case.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in West Bakersfield Kills Motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Fails to Stop at Red Light on Stockdale Highway Intersection. A two-vehicle crash caused the death of a motorcyclist after colliding with a motor vehicle in West Bakersfield on September 17. The accident happened at the Stockdale Highway intersection with Coffee Road. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department stated that the motorcycle rider was identified as a local resident, age 45. He died at the scene of the accident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD officer charged with vandalism by damaging evidence takes plea deal

A Bakersfield Police Department officer entered into a plea deal Thursday after he was charged with vandalism for destroying evidence earlier this year during a collision investigation in downtown Bakersfield. Riverside-based attorney Kasey Castillo entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism less than $400 on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner

BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
BORON, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Classic Car Show

The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee held a Classic Car Show fundraiser Sept. 4 at Speakeasy Bar & Grill to benefit the project. Dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor were on display.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
GV Wire

Porterville Man Who Tried to Kill Cops Gets Life Sentence

Marwin McDarment, 44, received 216 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation. The sentence for the Porterville man was announced by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward in a news release on...
PORTERVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 58 [Kern County, CA]

Two Hospitalized after Big-Rig Collision near Keene. Kern County firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m., just east of Keene. According to reports, the collision involves three semi-trailer trucks. Responding officials found the cab of one of the trucks crashed into a trailer of another. In addition, rescuers also...
KERN COUNTY, CA

