Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts. According […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriff deputies search for two men for attempted robbery
Just before noon on Sept. 19, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 14900 Block of Road 80 in Tipton for a robbery. When they arrived, Deputies learned two dairy workers in the area were parked on the side of the road near the dairy. Two men wearing masks drove up and tried to take their car. The victims have minor injuries from the broken glass, but will be ok.
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
68-year-old shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.
Antelope Valley Press
Traffic stop leads to one arrest
ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
yourcentralvalley.com
UPDATE: Teen arrested in Porterville homicide, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( ) – A teenager has been arrested in Porterville, suspected in the shooting death of a 68-year-old man. Officers say on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m. they responded to a call in which they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox of Porterville unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died at the hospital and detectives took over the case.
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in West Bakersfield Kills Motorcyclist
Motorcyclist Fails to Stop at Red Light on Stockdale Highway Intersection. A two-vehicle crash caused the death of a motorcyclist after colliding with a motor vehicle in West Bakersfield on September 17. The accident happened at the Stockdale Highway intersection with Coffee Road. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department stated that the motorcycle rider was identified as a local resident, age 45. He died at the scene of the accident.
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD: Two Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession; Guy Walking by Also Caught With Meth
“On September 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM, an Officer with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. When the vehicle yielded, driver Marco Ramirez and passenger Tonya Galafate were contacted. As the Officer was conducting the traffic stop, Mark Keoninh,...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officer charged with vandalism by damaging evidence takes plea deal
A Bakersfield Police Department officer entered into a plea deal Thursday after he was charged with vandalism for destroying evidence earlier this year during a collision investigation in downtown Bakersfield. Riverside-based attorney Kasey Castillo entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism less than $400 on...
Bakersfield Now
Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner
BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
Former Bakersfield DMV employee pleads guilty to faking CDL test results
Former California Department of Motor Vehicles employee Ulises Pena pleaded guilty to illegally producing California commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) in exchange for bribes.
Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.
Fatal hit-and-run in Oildale
An unidentified man was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run in Oildale on Wednesday night, September 22nd.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Classic Car Show
The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee held a Classic Car Show fundraiser Sept. 4 at Speakeasy Bar & Grill to benefit the project. Dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor were on display.
KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
GV Wire
Porterville Man Who Tried to Kill Cops Gets Life Sentence
Marwin McDarment, 44, received 216 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation. The sentence for the Porterville man was announced by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward in a news release on...
L.A. Weekly
Bly Dion Brown Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Stockdale Highway [Bakersfield, CA]
45-Year-Old Motorcyclist Bly Dion Brown Killed after Crashing into Vehicle. The crash happened on September 17th, at around 9:00 p.m., near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road. According to reports, Brown was riding a motorcycle in the area, when he failed to stop at a red light. As...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 58 [Kern County, CA]
Two Hospitalized after Big-Rig Collision near Keene. Kern County firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m., just east of Keene. According to reports, the collision involves three semi-trailer trucks. Responding officials found the cab of one of the trucks crashed into a trailer of another. In addition, rescuers also...
