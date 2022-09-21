ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chewelah, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Spokane, WA
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
City
Chewelah, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Linus Travel#City Council#Pnw#Oh No#Travel Destinations#Indians#Canadian
KUOW

'Critical race theory' and gender studies take center stage in Spokane

School board elections in Washington are mostly non-partisan, but that hasn’t stopped the polarization that’s infected much of our political system from showing up at their meetings. Soundside headed to Spokane for a recent example, to Northwood Middle School, and a recent board meeting of the Mead School...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

Taxing times in Huetter

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan recently suggested Huetter no longer be an incorporated city after it missed filing its budget hearing notification and was denied an extension. “Hopefully, you guys will work really hard and do good for your residents, or think about being absorbed...
HUETTER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Space X launches Starlink satellites into space

SPOKANE, Wash. — While you were out on your porch Saturday night, you might have seen some blinking lights in the sky that formed a line. Space X launched 52 Starlink satellites into space at around 4:30 p.m. Space X launched them to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
SANDPOINT, ID
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy