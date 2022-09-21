ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa County eyes former school for farmworker housing

Napa County is pondering whether to try to buy the vacant Carneros/Stone Bridge school in the rural Carneros area and turn the site into a farmworkers' housing center with 60 beds. The county Board of Supervisors is getting advice from Carneros Cares, a group of about 50 residents — to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling

OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
OAKLAND, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner

Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Photos: San Rafael business is focus of Impact Marin event

North Bay Business Journal annual Impact Main gathering this year included a discussion by San Rafael Mayor Kate Colin and Vice Mayor Rachel Kertz about issues facing the city such as homelessness, and creating outdoor restaurant areas. The Sept. 22 afternoon event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices climbing again

(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?

Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
KRON4 News

COVID researchers discover why some people are asymptomatic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Once a COVID-19 infection sets in, the virus has extreme differences in how it impacts an unvaccinated person’s body. Throughout the pandemic, novel coronavirus proved to be lethal in some patients. “(COVID) can attack almost anything in the body with devastating consequences,” cardiologist Harlan Krumholz of Yale University told Science […]

