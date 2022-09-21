Read full article on original website
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County eyes former school for farmworker housing
Napa County is pondering whether to try to buy the vacant Carneros/Stone Bridge school in the rural Carneros area and turn the site into a farmworkers' housing center with 60 beds. The county Board of Supervisors is getting advice from Carneros Cares, a group of about 50 residents — to...
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast home prices tick up in August, but interest rate rise is taking a bite
North Bay home prices ticked up last month in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, but Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties followed the San Francisco Bay Area trend in downward price movement from July, according to the latest data. That’s the anticipated market reaction to rapidly rising mortgage interest rates amid...
Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling
OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Photos: San Rafael business is focus of Impact Marin event
North Bay Business Journal annual Impact Main gathering this year included a discussion by San Rafael Mayor Kate Colin and Vice Mayor Rachel Kertz about issues facing the city such as homelessness, and creating outdoor restaurant areas. The Sept. 22 afternoon event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton...
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers continue on record pace
When Reno-based Aha Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing. The carrier had only been flying out of Santa Rosa for roughly six weeks. “The disappointment was the...
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
Electric vehicle charging needs to shift to daytime, study says: Here's why
Do you have an electric vehicle? If so, do you charge them at night? Well, a new study from Stanford says you should charge them much earlier in the day.
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
thendbcatalyst.com
Extreme weather conditions should call for an appropriate uniform policy
A heat wave has hit the Bay area with temperatures soaring well over 100 F. While Notre Dame has called for a minimum day the first day back after the Labor Day weekend, should more regulations be put in place to ensure students’ safety and comfort in the classroom?
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
How interest rate hikes, stock market dips are affecting Bay Area real estate
Is Bay Area real estate entering a "balanced market"?
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
COVID researchers discover why some people are asymptomatic
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Once a COVID-19 infection sets in, the virus has extreme differences in how it impacts an unvaccinated person’s body. Throughout the pandemic, novel coronavirus proved to be lethal in some patients. “(COVID) can attack almost anything in the body with devastating consequences,” cardiologist Harlan Krumholz of Yale University told Science […]
