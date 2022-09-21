ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Remote work sparked housing boom: Fed study

Remote work is a driving force behind surging home prices during the pandemic, according to a study from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released Monday. The research found that increased demand for working from home accounted for 60 percent of persistent price hikes between November 2019 and November 2021. Over that period, national house prices soared 24 percent to record levels.
BUSINESS
