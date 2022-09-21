Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
kusi.com
20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 25. The city celebrates this foodie-favorite week by promoting culinary tours throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. Over 100 restaurants offer prix-fixe menus while participating in the festivities. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski...
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
kusi.com
Adams Avenue Street Fair returns this weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 40th annual Adams Avenue Street Fair will be in Normal Heights Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Adams Ave. event is the largest FREE two-day music festival in Southern California. The headliners this weekend include the Beat Farmers, Roots-Rockers, the Delta Bombers, and Starcrawler.
kusi.com
28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival at Ski Beach, Sept. 24 – 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival will be at Ski Beach on Saturday Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25. This free family-friendly event is the largest Islander festival on the main land. The mission of the event is to preserve Polynesian, Micronesian and Melanesian culture...
sanelijolife.com
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
eccalifornian.com
La Mesa park plans in play
The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
kusi.com
Inside the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the Miramar Air Show has returned to MCAS Miramar. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was on base before the base opened to the public to check out aircrafts up close, and speak with the amazing Marines who are encouraging the public to come check out what they do.
Another heat wave to hit San Diego
The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko Sushi
Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.
kusi.com
Barry Bahrami operates community supported San Diego Web Cams, capturing live events 24/7
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Webcams are an easy way to check out some of the local hotspots around San Diego, and one of the most popular channels, is San Diego Web Cam. You may recognize the shots from KUSI’s broadcast, but these cameras are not owned and operated by the City of San Diego.
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
Fatal pedestrian hits becoming frequent in San Diego County
California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.
San Diego Business Journal
Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant
Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
San Diego Channel
Questions about San Diego trash bin replacements
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a San Diego resident said a city trash truck destroyed his trash container, he turned to Team 10 to get answers about who is responsible for paying for a replacement. DJ Showtime, as he is known on stage, said his trash can has seen...
kusi.com
Downtown San Diego business owners fed up with homeless destroying the community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. The official August count found 1,609 homeless people to be living in Downtown San Diego alone, majority of them living specifically in East Village. As...
Major construction project disrupting neighbors in Little Italy
SAN DIEGO — A construction project in Little Italy has people living there frustrated, saying it’s disrupting their lives. Neighbors tell CBS 8 the work is waking them up at all hours, and they want to know if any noise ordinances are being violated. The apartment complex is...
