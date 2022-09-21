ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 25. The city celebrates this foodie-favorite week by promoting culinary tours throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. Over 100 restaurants offer prix-fixe menus while participating in the festivities. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Adams Avenue Street Fair returns this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 40th annual Adams Avenue Street Fair will be in Normal Heights Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Adams Ave. event is the largest FREE two-day music festival in Southern California. The headliners this weekend include the Beat Farmers, Roots-Rockers, the Delta Bombers, and Starcrawler.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
kusi.com

28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival at Ski Beach, Sept. 24 – 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival will be at Ski Beach on Saturday Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25. This free family-friendly event is the largest Islander festival on the main land. The mission of the event is to preserve Polynesian, Micronesian and Melanesian culture...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanelijolife.com

The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills

The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
SAN MARCOS, CA
eccalifornian.com

La Mesa park plans in play

The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
LA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Inside the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the Miramar Air Show has returned to MCAS Miramar. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was on base before the base opened to the public to check out aircrafts up close, and speak with the amazing Marines who are encouraging the public to come check out what they do.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Diego Business Journal

Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant

Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Questions about San Diego trash bin replacements

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a San Diego resident said a city trash truck destroyed his trash container, he turned to Team 10 to get answers about who is responsible for paying for a replacement. DJ Showtime, as he is known on stage, said his trash can has seen...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy