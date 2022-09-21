Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
CBS 58
Senate, gubernatorial candidates visit Southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates from all of the biggest state-wide races paid a visit to Southeast Wisconsin Saturday, all getting their messages out with just 45 days until Election Day. National eyes are on Wisconsin's tight Senate race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes, and our gubernatorial race between...
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school work was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches.
wuwm.com
UW System celebrates large freshman class, though overall enrollment still declining
The UW System is celebrating a strong turnout of new students this school year, even though overall enrollment is still declining. Initial data show the number of freshmen and new transfer students is at the highest point since 2018. That’s after pandemic-driven declines in freshman enrollment nationwide. "So we...
WISN
Latino voters weigh in on issues important to them ahead of election in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee Thursday afternoon to meet with Latino leaders ahead of the election to discuss the importance of the Latino vote. It comes just 47 days before the election, and weeks after both President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump made stops in Wisconsin.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pension program on the brink of crisis
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s finances are on the brink of crisis, according to an independent review. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a deep dive into the city's finances, telling of a "daunting fiscal cliff" that could mean fewer services for you in the years to come. A lot of the...
Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways
Tristain Thomas remembers seeing plenty of reckless driving while living along Milwaukee’s West Fond du Lac Avenue during his childhood. A police officer would park just blocks away from Thomas’ home in the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood to catch drivers barreling down the four-lane state highway. “He would sit...
Could a 1% sales tax fix Milwaukee County's budget woes?
A possible solution to Milwaukee County's $1 billion problem: add 1-percent to Milwaukee County's sales tax.
insideedition.com
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Where did that Gun Used in a Crime Come From? Milwaukee Police Can’t Easily Tell You
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Though there have been Milwaukee Common Council efforts to address the issue of stolen firearms seized or used in gun violence, there is no aggregate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
newsfromthestates.com
Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads
A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
Share your thoughts on a new rail design from MN to WI to IL
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
How Fed interest rate hike will affect you
MILWAUKEE - The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday, Sept. 21 its key interest rate will be raised by three-quarters of a point. The margin is small, but the impact is not. Economists expect all of us to feel the effects of this change, from the stock market to the grocery store.
wuwm.com
Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Spar On Twitter Over Police Officer Cuts
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson wants to reduce the number of sworn officers on the Milwaukee police force to 1,640. For comparison purposes, consider that the MPD had 2,130 sworn police officers in 1995. Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney called on Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to reconsider his 2023 budget...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
