ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday

MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Senate, gubernatorial candidates visit Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates from all of the biggest state-wide races paid a visit to Southeast Wisconsin Saturday, all getting their messages out with just 45 days until Election Day. National eyes are on Wisconsin's tight Senate race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes, and our gubernatorial race between...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities

WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pension program on the brink of crisis

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s finances are on the brink of crisis, according to an independent review. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a deep dive into the city's finances, telling of a "daunting fiscal cliff" that could mean fewer services for you in the years to come. A lot of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Labor Relations#Uw Milwaukee#Economy#Unionization#Colectivo Coffee#The Pabst Theater Group
insideedition.com

Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts

Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads

A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

How Fed interest rate hike will affect you

MILWAUKEE - The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday, Sept. 21 its key interest rate will be raised by three-quarters of a point. The margin is small, but the impact is not. Economists expect all of us to feel the effects of this change, from the stock market to the grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'

The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy