ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Calif. mother, stepfather accused of abusing and neglecting 6-year-old son, killing him

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fX8kR_0i4xeQ4900

BARSTOW, Calif. (TCD) -- A mother and stepfather were arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly suffered abuse and neglect over a long period of time.

According to a news release from the Barstow Police Department, on Sept. 14, at approximately 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Carson Street to a report of an unresponsive child. At the scene, police said medical aid was provided to the child.

The child, who was later identified as Ayden by KABC-TV, was transported to a hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Upon further investigation, police said the child suffered injuries throughout his body "that were deemed suspicious and indicative of trauma." The injuries were reportedly in different stages of healing, indicating that the child endured them over a period of time.

According to police, the victim's mother, Carolyne Beaver, 35, and his stepfather, Quinten Ross, 29, were brought in for questioning. Authorities reportedly determined that the parents inflicted the abuse and neglect on the child, and they failed to seek medical treatment.

Neighbors told KABC they had witnessed Ross getting upset and beating the child.

Police said Ross and Beaver were arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department High Desert Detention Center for assault to a child under 8 years old, resulting in comatose and child abuse.

After the parents were booked into jail, the child reportedly succumbed to his injuries. Court documents obtained by KABC say the parents are now facing murder charges, and Beaver is facing a charge for torture.

The victim reportedly attended Cameron Elementary School, and the Barstow Unified School District notified parents about the boy's death.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barstow, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Barstow, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

San Bernardino mother opens up on son's overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl

A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son's death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other. While Hafey woke up sick the next morning, Aguilar's parents found him unresponsive in their Apple Valley home, rushing him to a hospital where he remained on life support for 19 days...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#True Crime#Police#Kabc#Violent Crime#Kabc Tv
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Dixon Dead, Juan Diaz-Pascasio Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on US 395 [Adelanto, CA]

David Gills Involved in Fatal Auto Collision near Auburn Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 6:11 p.m., near Auburn Avenue on September 18th. Per reports, David Gills was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra when he rear-ended a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by Dixon, that was stopped in the northbound lanes waiting to make a left turn onto Auburn Avenue.
ADELANTO, CA
CBS LA

Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash

The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
REDLANDS, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Driver Crashes SUV Into Canal | Colton

09.18.2022 | 3:54 AM | COLTON – On September 18th, 2022, just before 4:00 AM, Colton PD, Fire, and AMR responded to a traffic collision near S. Cooley Dr. and E Valley Woods St. Colton PD arrived at the location and located an SUV that crashed into the canal. Paramedics evaluated the driver and determined he had no major injuries. The driver was arrested for possible DUI. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
COLTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KTLA

Barstow man arrested on suspicion of molesting 5 former foster children

A Barstow man was arrested after being accused of molesting five former foster children, officials said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials began investigating 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza in June after allegations of sexual abuse came to light. Detectives eventually identified five former foster children as being victims of sexual abuse by Esparza, officials […]
BARSTOW, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and bomb detection K9 from Marine Corps Logistic Base responded and safely cleared Desert Community Bank after bomb threat.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department and a bomb detection K9 from Marine Corps Logistic Base responded and safely cleared Desert Community Bank after a bomb threat on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
BARSTOW, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
HESPERIA, CA
paininthepass.info

High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash On Northbound I-15 In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A police pursuit with a stolen work truck pulling a portable water transport trailer started in San Dimas work area and ends with a crash on northbound Interstate 15in Victorville, Monday afternoon. According to police, at around 1:30 pm, officers were attempting to...
VICTORVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Airlifted Motorcycle Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Maple Avenue. The crash happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., at the 14400 block of Main Street, just west of Maple Avenue. Per reports, the rider of a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a white 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer as the driver attempted to turn left into a parking lot. The Mitsubishi came to rest at the entrance of the Stater Brothers shopping center.
HESPERIA, CA
onscene.tv

2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino

09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

44K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy