WTAP
Obituary: Peggs, Gerald G.
Gerald G. Peggs, 37, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 20, 2022. He was born December 28, 1984, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Phillip Wayne Peggs, Sr., and Victoria Lynn George Peggs. He was a graduate of PHs and enjoyed model cars, fishing, hunting, and camping. He worked as a diesel mechanic with Atlas Trucking of Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Thacker, Vaughn E.
Vaughn E. Thacker, 66, of Marietta, passed away at 9:10 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 14, 1956, in Marietta, a son of Clifford and Mabel Burchett Thacker. Vaughn was a freelance construction worker. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
WTAP
Obituary: Bennett, Gary Cecil
Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away September 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett. Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years,...
WTAP
Obituary: Lemon, Alberta Modesitt
Alberta Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols. She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark. She was...
WTAP
Obituary: Postlewait, Howard Lee
Howard Lee Postlewait, 83, of Parkesburg, WV, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl E. and Glennis Pearl (Harper) Postlewait. He was an electrician and worked at Stork Bakery and Coldwater Creek before retirement. He is survived...
WTAP
Obituary: Palmer-Snider, Betty Louise
Betty Louise Palmer-Snider, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Crimson Peaks Assisted Living Center. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia April 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Sutton Jay Palmer and Clara Lenora Balderson-Palmer. Betty was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and...
WTAP
Obituary: Ruddy, Dennis F.
Dennis F. Ruddy, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. He was born December 31, 1935, a son of the late William Ruddy and Sophia Ribar Ruddy. Dennis was a supervisor for 38 years at AT&T; after retirement, he was a handyman...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Wilson of Parkersburg died on September 16, 2022. She was born September 26, 1932, in Liverpool, WV, the daughter of the late E.O. and Beulah Marshall Shimp. She was the wife of Charles E. Wilson, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Wilson was employed by Dils Brothers Department...
WTAP
Obituary: Rogers, Richard Allen
Richard Allen Rogers, 39, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on September 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home. He was born on July 2, 1983, in Grantsville, WV. He enjoyed hunting, riding 4-wheelers with his buddies, and spending time with his kids and parents. He is survived by his...
WTAP
Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park for the first time in 3 years. COVID put a hold on Volcano Days over the past few years, but everyone is excited to return. There are numerous vendors and food options available that have been at Volcano Days...
WTAP
Parkersburg High School is this week’s Band of the Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg High School Big Red Marching band is going back to its roots. The band saw a lot of turnover this year after losing a lot of seniors in in the spring. The band lost 25 seniors last year and this season only had around...
WTAP
Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
WTAP
Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend
BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - The Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend. The fair started Thursday with some animal showings and tractor pulls. They are having a parade today along with more animal showings and tractor pulls. Fair Board President and Parade Marshall Joe Campbell talked about what the fair...
WTAP
Parkersburg-native to provide musical event at Peoples Bank Theatre
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg native is returning to the Mid-Ohio Valley to provide a night of music. American Pops Orchestra founder and music director, Luke Frazier is doing a 90-minute concert highlighting the different forms of American music. This concert will include everything like Broadway, country, gospel and...
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Football season in the Mid-Ohio Valley is halfway over, and some top teams had some road tests on the gridiron on Friday night. The Ritchie County Rebels were shut out at home on their new turf field by their rivals in the Doddridge County Bulldogs 32-0.
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
WTAP
WVU STEAM TAC visited Jackson Middle School
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cherish George had WVU STEAM TAC visit last year and decided to have them visit students again. WVU STEAM TAC offers activities for students to do that are based off of real life projects. Thursday, STEAM Specialist Angela McDaniel from WVU STEAM TAC helped the students...
WTAP
Williamstown hosts Ritchie County for rematch of Class A State Volleyball Championship
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a rematch of last years volleyball state championship, the Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted the Ritchie County Rebels on the court. It was a hard fought battle the whole match as the Yellowjackets and Rebels fought it out. It was the Yellowjackets who defended their title with...
WTAP
Local hospital implements potentially life-saving critical care ambulances
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark now has two certified critical care ambulances. One EMS professional calls the development life-saving. Camden Clark Ambulance Service Manager Shawn Marshall explained that, before these two ambulances were certified, critical care patients would be transported to other facilities via helicopter. However helicopters can’t always be used. For example, weather can get in the way. In those instances the hospital would have to call in a critical care transport from out of town.
WTAP
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cassie Bowsher is a senior at Ravenswood High School. She has good grades and is a part of the National Honor Society and the Future Farmers of America club at school. Not only is she the captain of the lady Red Devils soccer team, but she’s also the placekicker for the football team. She said she barely did any sports while growing up.
