Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested

MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body.

According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.

WKRC-TV reports the body, later identified as Jeffrey Fellman, was in the garage of the home.

Havens told authorities Vaughn picked him up at his home after shooting her husband and asked him to help her dispose of the body, according to WKRC. He allegedly dismembered Fellman's body using a handsaw.

Vaughn reportedly fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody. According to police, she was charged with murder, and Havens was charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

