Helen Forbes Jones, age 88, a loving mother of two, passed away in the early hours of September 21, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Helen was born to Eugene and Elsie Forbes. Helen made her home in Belpre, Ohio. She was a homemaker and active in the community. She worked tirelessly for Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, helping to start the Belpre Area Ministry thrift store and outreach. She was also a proud member of the Ohio Child Conservation League.

BELPRE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO