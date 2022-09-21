ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, WV

WTAP

Obituary: Nutter, Eddie Allen

Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1951, in Richwood, WV. A son of the late Orange and Virginia Webb Nutter. Ed was self-employed, and along with his wife, he was...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Peggs, Gerald G.

Gerald G. Peggs, 37, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 20, 2022. He was born December 28, 1984, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Phillip Wayne Peggs, Sr., and Victoria Lynn George Peggs. He was a graduate of PHs and enjoyed model cars, fishing, hunting, and camping. He worked as a diesel mechanic with Atlas Trucking of Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Lemon, Alberta Modesitt

Alberta Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols. She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark. She was...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bennett, Gary Cecil

Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away September 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett. Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Mineral Wells, WV
Obituaries
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Mineral Wells, WV
City
Elizabeth, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Palmer-Snider, Betty Louise

Betty Louise Palmer-Snider, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Crimson Peaks Assisted Living Center. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia April 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Sutton Jay Palmer and Clara Lenora Balderson-Palmer. Betty was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and...
MESA, AZ
WTAP

Obituary: Johnson, Kirby Eugene

Kirby Eugene Johnson, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away September 21, 2022, at his residence. Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cottrell, Ernest G.

Ernest G. Cottrell, 76, of Newport, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born October 21, 1945, at Fairmont, WV, to Marion and Dollie Runnions Cottrell. Ernest retired from Frontier Local School District, where he was a mechanic and janitor. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, nature,...
NEWPORT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Postlewait, Howard Lee

Howard Lee Postlewait, 83, of Parkesburg, WV, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl E. and Glennis Pearl (Harper) Postlewait. He was an electrician and worked at Stork Bakery and Coldwater Creek before retirement. He is survived...
PARKERSBURG, WV
#Obituary#Stonerise Of Parkersburg#At T#The Human Gift Registry#West Virginia University
WTAP

Obituary: Lucas, Matthew

Matthew Lucas, 55, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Matthew was born November 29, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to his mother, Diana Kay (Mayes) Caltrider of Huntington, WV. He was a man of many experiences in life....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Jones, Helen Forbes

Helen Forbes Jones, age 88, a loving mother of two, passed away in the early hours of September 21, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Helen was born to Eugene and Elsie Forbes. Helen made her home in Belpre, Ohio. She was a homemaker and active in the community. She worked tirelessly for Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, helping to start the Belpre Area Ministry thrift store and outreach. She was also a proud member of the Ohio Child Conservation League.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Haught, Raymond Leroy

Raymond Leroy Haught, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 14, 1962, in Parkersburg, the son of the late Carol L. and Susan S. Malkowski Haught. Raymond had worked as a timber cutter for JP Hardwood, Don Rinehart, and various timber companies. He enjoyed 4-wheeler riding, hunting and visiting with people, and sitting on his porch.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Michael David Swisher, 45, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of David Lee Swisher and the late Terri Deen Banks. He was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Ticonderoga from 1995-1999 and was recently employed as kitchen manager at Grande Pointe Conference Center. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and being outdoors.
VIENNA, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Wilson, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Wilson of Parkersburg died on September 16, 2022. She was born September 26, 1932, in Liverpool, WV, the daughter of the late E.O. and Beulah Marshall Shimp. She was the wife of Charles E. Wilson, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Wilson was employed by Dils Brothers Department...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Parsons, Mary Ruth

Mary Ruth Parsons, 62, of Grantsville, WV, was called home by God on September 15, 2022, at Camden Clark. She was born on August 9, 1960, the daughter of the late Berlon and Anna Mae Parsons. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by infant brother David...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park for the first time in 3 years. COVID put a hold on Volcano Days over the past few years, but everyone is excited to return. There are numerous vendors and food options available that have been at Volcano Days...
WAVERLY, WV
WTAP

Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed will be the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and hails from Lindside in Monroe County. She is the daughter of Michelle and Eric Reed.
GLENVILLE, WV
WTAP

Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - The Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend. The fair started Thursday with some animal showings and tractor pulls. They are having a parade today along with more animal showings and tractor pulls. Fair Board President and Parade Marshall Joe Campbell talked about what the fair...
BARLOW, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg High School is this week’s Band of the Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg High School Big Red Marching band is going back to its roots. The band saw a lot of turnover this year after losing a lot of seniors in in the spring. The band lost 25 seniors last year and this season only had around...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg-native to provide musical event at Peoples Bank Theatre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg native is returning to the Mid-Ohio Valley to provide a night of music. American Pops Orchestra founder and music director, Luke Frazier is doing a 90-minute concert highlighting the different forms of American music. This concert will include everything like Broadway, country, gospel and...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

