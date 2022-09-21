Read full article on original website
Obituary: Harris, Brenda J
Brenda J Harris, 70, of Vienna, WV, passed away September 24, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: Kerr, Roger Henry
Roger Henry Kerr, 73, of Rockport, WV, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by the family he loved so much after a short battle with lymphoma. He was born December 30, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Henry and Freda Kerr. Roger was a 1967 graduate...
Obituary: Galland, Ed
Ed Galland, 74, of Walker, WV, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Elmer and Byrl (Cline) Galland. He retired from GE (late Sabic) and had played in their softball league when it was Marbon. He was a member of Stephenson United Methodist Church and severed on the Board as well as volunteered at Parkersburg Urban Ministry. Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a big sports fans and played many sports when he was younger. He was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Parkersburg Big Reds, Catholic Crusaders, and Cincinnati Reds. He was on the board of the Cystic Fibrosis Association in Parkersburg and president of Worthington Senior Men’s Golf Association. He was a member of Cairo Lodge #114 A.F & A.M., Nemesis Shrine of Parkersburg, and the Scottish Rite. He was always willing to do anything he could for anyone.
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away September 17, 2022, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: Casey, Teresa Ann
Teresa Ann Casey, 68, of Williamstown, West Virginia, passed away September 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. Teresa was born November 23, 1953, in Marietta, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Andrew and Mary Ann (Wells)...
Obituary: Valentine, Clifton Gene
Clifton Gene Valentine, age 93, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2022, in Middleburg Heights, OH. He was born on March 18, 1929, in Smithville, WV, the son of the late Raymond and Vada Scott Valentine. Cliff was a self-employed Real Estate Broker and a United...
Veterans gather to celebrate Gold Star Memorial Mother’s Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday is Gold Star Memorial Mother’s day and veterans gathered to celebrate. They presented wreaths at Spencer’s Landing in Vienna to honor veterans who showed the ultimate sacrifice. The Gold Star holiday started after WWI and the reason is simple. To honor veterans. “We...
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A juvenile stole a Home City Ice truck in Parkersburg, sending law enforcement on a chase Sunday night. The minor hit three cars during the chase, according to law enforcement. One person was in their vehicle when hit. They suffered minor injuries. The juvenile was arrested...
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Volcano days festival has returned to Mountwood Park this weekend. With their return some old vendors have returned to the historic festival and some new vendors have become part of the family. That’s the case for Fractured Studio stained glass owner Aisha Moghel. “This...
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cassie Bowsher is a senior at Ravenswood High School. She has good grades and is a part of the National Honor Society and the Future Farmers of America club at school. Not only is she the captain of the lady Red Devils soccer team, but she’s also the placekicker for the football team. She said she barely did any sports while growing up.
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
Washington County voters will be seeing changes to voting locations for the November election
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County voters will be seeing changes to their voting locations for the November elections. Washington County Board of Elections has been partnering with the superintendents for the county’s schools for about a year to set up these new locations. According to Karen Pawloski,...
