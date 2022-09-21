TENNESSEE, USA — A new bill introduced in the U.S. Congress could change the way missing person cases are handled. Right now, when a person is reported missing they are entered by law enforcement into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). If a person is missing for more than 30 days, then some states are required by law to enter that missing person into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO