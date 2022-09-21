Read full article on original website
TN Secretary of State warns about mail scam that appears to come from the "UCC"
The Secretary of State is alerting Tennesseans to be aware of official-like mail asking them for money. It implies that it's for copies for the UCC.
CDC: Most of East Tennessee in 'low' COVID-19 risk category
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most of East Tennessee was back in the "low" COVID-19 risk category as of Friday. It is the lowest risk category of the CDC's three tiers. People in counties with a "low" risk category should stay up to...
Jakes Creek Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains
Jakes Creek Trail combines natural beauty with opportunities to experience the area's history. A popular trek on this trail is to the Avent Cabin.
10Explores: Jakes Creek Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With its popular campground, scenic hiking trails and more than a dozen preserved vacation cabins as well as the Appalachian Clubhouse, the Elkmont Historic District in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers a little something for all outdoor adventurers. Like the nearby...
Townsend Fall Heritage Festival to celebrate Appalachian tradition Friday and Saturday
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — At the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, a community will gather to celebrate Appalachian traditions. It's the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival and it starts Friday. The event is filled with Bluegrass music, arts, crafts, and plenty of cooking. Organizers work to provide an atmosphere where...
KCSO: Former Knox Co. Schools employee arrested as fugitive for charge involving minor in Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies. Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.
Bill could make it easier to locate missing people across the U.S.
TENNESSEE, USA — A new bill introduced in the U.S. Congress could change the way missing person cases are handled. Right now, when a person is reported missing they are entered by law enforcement into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). If a person is missing for more than 30 days, then some states are required by law to enter that missing person into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).
