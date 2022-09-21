ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

10Explores: Jakes Creek Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With its popular campground, scenic hiking trails and more than a dozen preserved vacation cabins as well as the Appalachian Clubhouse, the Elkmont Historic District in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers a little something for all outdoor adventurers. Like the nearby...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WBIR

Bill could make it easier to locate missing people across the U.S.

TENNESSEE, USA — A new bill introduced in the U.S. Congress could change the way missing person cases are handled. Right now, when a person is reported missing they are entered by law enforcement into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). If a person is missing for more than 30 days, then some states are required by law to enter that missing person into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy