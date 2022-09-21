ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population.Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.Bobwhite quail, known for their "bobwhite" call, disappeared in the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.Some quail have been fitted with transmitters to monitor their survival and habitat use. Several locations also have cameras, the governor's office said in a statement."I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have," Justice said. "It's a bird that has been here forever, and it's wildlife we need to protect and bring back."Bobwhite quail have been stocked at wildlife management areas at Burnsville Lake, Cross Creek, Frozen Camp, Huttonsville State Farm, Laurel Lake and Pleasant Creek, as well as the Greenbrier State Forest.
POLITICS
wvexplorer.com

Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wvpublic.org

Justice Celebrates Groundbreaking of Wheeling Road Improvement Project

Gov. Jim Justice and BabyDog were on the corner of Market and 10th Streets in downtown Wheeling Friday morning to break ground on the multimillion dollar road improvement project Wheeling Streetscape Project Friday. The approximately $32 million project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative traffic signals, plants...
WHEELING, WV
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#W Va#New River#Southern West Virginia#Histories#Travel Destinations#The National Park Service#Twin Falls Resort#Active Southern#Historic Hinton
pbfingers.com

Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia

Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
MERCER COUNTY, WV
NewsTimes

A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Mrs. West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. West Virginia Jami Myer joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about what got her into pageants, what the next steps are after being crowned Mrs. West Virginia and a trait she shares with West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and...
ENTERTAINMENT
WOWK 13 News

Haunted tours in the Tri-State

(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022. West Virginia Braxton County The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WVThe Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost HuntsTours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and SaturdaysHaunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15More […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy