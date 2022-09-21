ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvpublic.org

Justice Celebrates Groundbreaking of Wheeling Road Improvement Project

Gov. Jim Justice and BabyDog were on the corner of Market and 10th Streets in downtown Wheeling Friday morning to break ground on the multimillion dollar road improvement project Wheeling Streetscape Project Friday. The approximately $32 million project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative traffic signals, plants...
WHEELING, WV

