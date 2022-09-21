ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Local union reps share concerns with Beckley VA staff shortages

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Representatives with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) say they are concerned. AFGE represents thousands of VA workers across the State, and they are worried about the future of the VA Medical Center in Beckley. Robert Estepp, Vice President of the Non-professional unit for AFGE...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

WorkForce West Virginia to conduct statewide virtual job fairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As the world has moved increasingly online, West Virginians looking for a job have an opportunity to seek new career opportunities virtually. WorkForce West Virginia announced in a news release that it will conduct a series of statewide job fairs. The job fairs will be...
JOBS
Lootpress

Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Suicide Rates#Va Hospitals#Suicide Prevention Month#Active Southern#The Ad Council#Beckley Vamc#Beckley Va
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
Metro News

Services to be limited through the weekend following fire at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvexplorer.com

Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
ANIMALS
WVNS

First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
The Recorddelta

Supplemental payment for LIEAP recipients

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy